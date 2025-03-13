What’s best for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame? Its home on the Range or a move to St. Paul?

The distinct three-story brick building with its thick white overhanging roof, USA hockey logo pinned to the side and trio of flags, is just off Hwy. 53 about an hour north of Duluth. The tribute to hockey in the United States was conceived of in the late 1960s by D. Kelly Campbell, a local mining executive who never played the sport. The city’s civic association made an appeal to an early iteration of USA Hockey, the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States, and it was approved.