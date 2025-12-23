Feds claim U.S. Steel mistreated pregnant employee at Iron Range mine

U.S. Steel failed to provide necessary accommodations to a heavy equipment operator with a high-risk pregnancy working at an Iron Range mine, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The commission filed a lawsuit against U.S. Steel on Dec. 19, saying the company put her in roles inconsistent with her medical restrictions. The company then forced her to take a pay cut and later assigned her to a “menial office job.”
In an emailed statement, a spokesman for U.S. Steel said the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation but is “committed to ethical conduct and following the rule of law at all times.”
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel is a multinational company with a history spanning nearly 125 years. Its iron ore mining operations feed its production of steel products used in automotive, construction and energy industries.
The employee worked in the MinnTac Mine in Mountain Iron, Minn. The mine yields taconite, a rock with iron content used in steelmaking.
For five years before her pregnancy, the employee drove a cleanup loader. In August 2023, she shared a doctor’s note with her team leader saying she needed to stop operating heavy machinery.
Fellow employees pitched in and picked up her physically demanding work tasks, according to the lawsuit. Two months later, managers decided the “pregnancy could not be accommodated” and put her on leave.
Because the paid leave was lower than her on-the-job paycheck, the miner wanted to return to work while pregnant.