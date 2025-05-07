Mother of Gaza hostage is furious over mixed signals on how many captives are dead

JERUSALEM — Ruhama Bohbot was at home watching the news when she heard U.S. President Donald Trump say something new: Three of the 24 hostages Israel considered to be alive in Gaza had probably died.
‘‘As of today, it’s 21, three have died,’’ Trump said during a swearing-in ceremony for his special envoy to the Middle East.
Bohbot, who lives outside of Jerusalem, froze in terror — and then fury. Her 36-year-old son, Elkana, has been captive in Gaza since being abducted by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023.
No Israeli officials have reached out to the Bohbot family to say the number of hostages believed to be alive had changed. Yet Bohbot thought back to a public event last week, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 24 of the hostages still in Gaza were alive. A mic picked up his wife, Sara, as she quietly said, ‘‘fewer.’’
Later, Netanyahu’s office dismissed the moment as a slip of the tongue.
‘‘So we’re just continuing to live in hope that everything will be OK ... even amidst all of the things that are not OK. Because it’s impossible to know,’’ Bohbot said.
Netanyahu said late Wednesday Israel was confident that 21 of the 59 remaining hostages are still alive but that there was ‘‘doubt’’ about three others. An Israeli official said the three, who he did not identify, are considered alive until there is evidence proving otherwise. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details.
If there is ‘‘new information being kept from us, give it to us immediately,’’ the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group, said Wednesday.