OKLAHOMA CITY − The Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder meet in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals starting tonight.
The Thunder are the top seed in the West and swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round before eliminating 2023 NBA champion Denver in a seven-game series. The Timberwolves are the sixth seed, but needed only five games in each series to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Here’s everything you need to know about Game 1 and the series
How/When to watch
- Game 1: Tuesday, March 20 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
- Game 2: Thursday, March 22 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
- Game 3: Saturday, March 24 — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. CST, ABC
- Game 4: Monday, March 26 — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
- Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, March 28 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, March 30 — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 1 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7 p.m. CST, ESPN
Pregame Content
- Here’s the series matchup with the schedule, key players, top story lines and a prediction.
- Chris Hine wrote about the path of the two teams, who met in a play-in game two years ago and have taken different paths to tonight.
- How were the Timberwolves built? This is a look at the team, with some fun facts about each player and coach Chris Finch.
- Jim Souhan compares Anthony Edwards with the player who was voted Minnesota’s top sports figure of the 20th century, Kirby Puckett.
- When Ant gets a late-night text, who is it usually from? It’s someone who has an idea to make the Minnesota star better.
Game Content
- We will have a live blog giving updates throughout the game, including the score, stats, celebrity sightings, and everything in between.
Postgame Content
- We will have a postgame podcast with Mike Rand and Ryan Kostecka. The postgame podcast will be shot live on location at Modist Brewing Co. in the North Loop as part of a Timberwolves watch party. They’ll break down what they saw in Game 1, how each team moves forward, and give a short preview of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
- We will have numerous stories recapping the result while providing in-depth analysis, opinion and everything you need to know.
Where to watch
- There will be live watch parties at numerous locations throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. We have confirmed watch parties for Game 1 at Modist Brewing Co., Falling Knife Brewing Co., Treasure Island Casino, and Riverview Theater.