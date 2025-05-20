Wolves

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 4:05PM
Everything you need to know about when/where/how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, starting with Game 1 Tuesday night. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

OKLAHOMA CITY − The Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder meet in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals starting tonight.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. and will televised on ESPN.

The Thunder are the top seed in the West and swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round before eliminating 2023 NBA champion Denver in a seven-game series. The Timberwolves are the sixth seed, but needed only five games in each series to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 1 and the series

How/When to watch

  • Game 1: Tuesday, March 20 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
    • Game 2: Thursday, March 22 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
      • Game 3: Saturday, March 24 — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. CST, ABC
        • Game 4: Monday, March 26 — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
          • Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, March 28 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
            • Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, March 30 — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. CST, ESPN
              • Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 1 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 7 p.m. CST, ESPN

                Pregame Content

                Game Content

                • We will have a live blog giving updates throughout the game, including the score, stats, celebrity sightings, and everything in between.

                  Postgame Content

                  • We will have a postgame podcast with Mike Rand and Ryan Kostecka. The postgame podcast will be shot live on location at Modist Brewing Co. in the North Loop as part of a Timberwolves watch party. They’ll break down what they saw in Game 1, how each team moves forward, and give a short preview of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
                    • We will have numerous stories recapping the result while providing in-depth analysis, opinion and everything you need to know.

                      Where to watch

                      • There will be live watch parties at numerous locations throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. We have confirmed watch parties for Game 1 at Modist Brewing Co., Falling Knife Brewing Co., Treasure Island Casino, and Riverview Theater.

                         

