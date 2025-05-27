Timberwolves takeaways from Game 4: Oklahoma City holds on for 128-126 victory

The Timberwolves are a team that pride themselves on defense, but it was their defense that ultimately let them down in a 128-126 loss to the Thunder on Monday night.
Oklahoma City now leads the best-of-seven Western Conference finals 3-1.
The Wolves allowed Oklahoma City to crush them on the offensive glass for 24 second-chance points while the Thunder hit clutch shot after clutch shot down the stretch.
The Wolves shot 51% for the night, 44% from three-point range, and that helped them overcome 22 turnovers, but the Thunder’s top three offensive threats feasted. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, Jalen Williams had 34 and Chet Holmgren added 21.
Anthony Edwards had just 16 on only 13 shot attempts (two in the first half) for the Wolves while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 23, Jaden McDaniels had 22 and Donte DiVincenzo had 21.
The Wolves bench outscored their starters 64-62.
Oklahoma City shot 51%.
The Wolves had the ball with 0.3 seconds to play down two but Williams stole the inbound to seal it.