Timberwolves takeaways from Game 4: Oklahoma City holds on for 128-126 victory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points as the Thunder took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference series.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 3:30AM
Thunder forward Jalen Williams drives against Wolves center Rudy Gobert on Monday night at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Timberwolves are a team that pride themselves on defense, but it was their defense that ultimately let them down in a 128-126 loss to the Thunder on Monday night.

Oklahoma City now leads the best-of-seven Western Conference finals 3-1.

The Wolves allowed Oklahoma City to crush them on the offensive glass for 24 second-chance points while the Thunder hit clutch shot after clutch shot down the stretch.

The Wolves shot 51% for the night, 44% from three-point range, and that helped them overcome 22 turnovers, but the Thunder’s top three offensive threats feasted. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, Jalen Williams had 34 and Chet Holmgren added 21.

Anthony Edwards had just 16 on only 13 shot attempts (two in the first half) for the Wolves while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 23, Jaden McDaniels had 22 and Donte DiVincenzo had 21.

The Wolves bench outscored their starters 64-62.

Oklahoma City shot 51%.

The Wolves had the ball with 0.3 seconds to play down two but Williams stole the inbound to seal it.

The quote

Wolves coach Chris Finch bemoaned the turnovers the Wolves committed and the offensive rebounds they gave up to the Thunder.

“You know 40 between the two,” Finch said, pointing to the Wolves 21 turnovers and Oklahoma City grabbing 19 offensive rebounds. “You’re not going to beat a team like this if you’re turning it over 20-plus times and giving them a bunch of second opportunities. And we knew that.”

When asked if the team is staying focused on the series still being alive, Finch said, “100 percent, but this isn’t the formula to get it done. That’s the most important thing to take away from tonight.”

Turning point

The start of the fourth quarter, when the Thunder opened 7-for-10 from the floor to prevent the Wolves from overtaking them. The Thunder answered seemingly every Wolves bucket with one of their own, and they built a 109-100 lead with 6:20 to play.

The Wolves cut it to 111-109 with 4:34 left before the Thunder responded with five straight points. Oklahoma City opened the quarter 11-for-16.

The Wolves never had the ball with the game within one possession after that until Gilgeous-Alexander hit just one of two free throws with 8.8 seconds to play. The Thunder opted to foul the Wolves, and Naz Reid hit a pair to put them down 126-125 before Gilgeous-Alexander hit another pair with 6.1 left.

Alex Caruso fouled Edwards with 3.5 to play. Edwards intentionally missed the second of two free throws, but the Thunder got the rebound and threw the ball out of bounds before the Wolves’ last gasp.

How the rest happened

The tone was intense from the start of game, and the officials let both teams have play with a lot of contact. They both began the night 7-for-13 before the first timeout at the 5:38 mark. McDaniels had 10 for the Wolves while Williams had eight for the Thunder.

Edwards did not take his first shot of the quarter until there were 35.1 seconds left. In the meantime, the Wolves committed seven turnovers in the quarter — four on four consecutive possessions — and the Thunder shot 56%.

Both Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander had 13 in the quarter on a combined 10-for-14. The only saving grace for the Wolves was they shot 12-for-19 when they weren’t turning the ball over.

The Wolves gave up ground on the offensive glass and allowed the Thunder to score 11 second-chance points in the first half, and Edwards remained a non-shooting participant on offense with just two shot attempts in the first half.

Alexander-Walker picked up the scoring slack for the Wolves with a 4-for-5 first-half off the bench and 11 points, but the Wolves stayed behind in the first half on the margins. There was one possession in which the Thunder scored five points, after the Wolves failed to secure a free-throw rebound, and that resulted in a three for Kenrich Williams. That extended the Thunder lead to nine, their largest of the first half before they went into the locker room up 65-57.

Edwards was a little more aggressive in the third as the Wolves battled back to tie the score 79-79 as Alexander-Walker hit a three and DiVincenzo hit threes on consecutive possessions, forcing a timeout from Thunder coach Mark Daigneault.

The Thunder scored seven straight out of that timeout before the Thunder closed ahead 90-85.

MVP

After his supporting cast had a rough Game 3, Gilgeous-Alexander sensed the moment and came out more aggressive. He had 40 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Then Jalen Williams and Holmgren joined him.

Key stat

24 second-chance points for the Thunder.

When the Wolves look back on this game, that one will hurt the most. Even more than the 22 turnovers they committed. If the Wolves clean up the boards, they win the game.

Up next

Game 5 is Wednesday in Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

