Timberwolves takeaways from Game 4: Oklahoma City holds on for 128-126 victory

Alexander-Walker picked up the scoring slack for the Wolves with a 4-for-5 first-half off the bench and 11 points, but the Wolves stayed behind in the first half on the margins. There was one possession in which the Thunder scored five points, after the Wolves failed to secure a free-throw rebound, and that resulted in a three for Kenrich Williams. That extended the Thunder lead to nine, their largest of the first half before they went into the locker room up 65-57.