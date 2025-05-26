The lore and legacy of the Timberwolves superfan “Jiggly Boy”

Timberwolves fans best recognize John Sweeney topless.
For more than 20 years, his persona known as “Jiggly Boy” made him a superfan favorite during Kevin Garnett’s reign with the team. It all started in 2004 when the Wolves first competed in the Western Conference finals. Sweeney appeared on the Jumbotron at Target Center dancing, then ripped his shirt off to reveal KG written in black marker across his hairy stomach.
It was a stunt from a professional actor, coordinated with the team. And it worked. His belly came to define his legacy. A Minnesota Star Tribune reporter covering the Wolves dubbed Sweeney “Jiggly Boy,” describing him as a “beefy, overly enthusiastic super fan with happy feet and an exhibitionist streak.” His physique hasn’t changed much since.
Sweeney was back in Target Center on Saturday for an electric Game 3 of the conference finals when the Wolves beat Oklahoma City 143-101. Sweeney waved to the Jumbotron, this time keeping his top on.
“I don’t take my shirt off every single game,” Sweeney said in a recent interview. “But I do try to cheer as hard as I can, and I do try to encourage others to have as much joy and fun as they can because, God, it’s a special place when they go on a run and everybody’s happy and you’re feeling that the team can’t miss.”
Jiggly Boy emerged from the team’s decision to approach Sweeney, who used to own Brave New Workshop, the oldest sketch comedy theatre in the U.S. They were looking for “really fun game elements,” said Jeff Munneke, vice president of fan experience for the Wolves and Lynx.
One idea was to put someone in a nun costume in the stands to perform for the kiss cam. The one that stuck was Sweeney’s bare-chested routine.
The bit involved actors playing security guards who escorted Sweeney out after the shirtless performance. But Munneke said they quickly realized their plan had a problem.