On the ‘tunnel walk,’ Timberwolves let their personality and fashion shine

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is considered the most fashionable of the Timberwolves.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 2:02AM
Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker walks into the locker room before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Monday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the bowels of Target Center hours before fans pack the arena, Nickeil Alexander-Walker arrived to Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday in a black and gray camouflage hoodie and black leather pants with a silver wallet chain.

Alexander-Walker is considered the most fashionable of the Timberwolves. Earlier this season, Slam magazine’s LeagueFits, a popular social media account featuring the best-dressed players of the NBA and WNBA, honored him as first team of the “all NBA fits.”

“You’ll be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t see this one coming,” Slam said of Alexander-Walker.

Professional basketball players do a pregame fashion show called the tunnel walk.

The red carpet-like scene with flashing camera lights is engrained in NBA culture. Russell Westbrook, one of the most famous and influential NBA players, is the pioneer of the pregame routine showcasing a crossover of designer clothes, streetwear and exclusive sneakers. It’s now common for teams to share a photo gallery online of the outfits players arrive in.

Minnesota Timberwolves arrive to Game 4 in style

In the locker room, Alexander-Walker said that he’s blessed to be able to afford nice clothes, but it’s not always about wearing name brands.

“I’ve always loved clothes, shopping and putting on fashion. When I was younger it meant a lot to me,” he said. “My family was very orientated into that life. It wasn’t about name brand so to speak. Just the other day my mom went to Target and got lost in Target, just submerged.”

He said when he’s selecting a game ‘fit, he wants the clothes to “speak through me.” He said fashion is a hobby taking off some of the stress and pressure of the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle walks into the locker room before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center Minneapolis, Minn. on Monday, May 26, 2025. ] KIM HYATT• kim.hyatt@startribune.com (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards walks into the locker room before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Monday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The NBA established a business casual dress code in 2005 that restricted what players could wear to the arena. Rules were loosened ahead of the 2019-2020 season, allowing for more expression — and sweatpants.

Julius Randle is always the first player to arrive for the Wolves at Target Center. On Monday, he wore dark sweatpants and a Tupac Shakur long sleeved graphic T-shirt with a black beanie. He carried a gallon-sized water bottle and took a phone call as EPSN camera crews followed him walking into the locker room.

Anthony Edwards was next up, wearing a plain white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and sunglasses.

ESPN commentator and former NBA player Iman Shumpert said some players dress with a business mindset while some dress for comfort.

“I remember for a couple of games with the Cavs, we all wore suits just to come with sort of a business mindset and to be uniform ... but a lot of guys like to be dressed down so that they’re comfortable. They feel loose. They feel like they could pick up the ball and dribble it into the tunnel.”

Shumpert said said tunnel walks are all about nostalgia and players expressing their personality.

“As far as back as I can remember, when you’re a little kid and you’re waiting on the game, it’s something about seeing the players pull up in the nice cars and they got their work outfit on,” he said.

Iman Shumpert and Vanessa Richardson, hosts of Hoop Streams, a digital pregame show on the ESPN app and YouTube, are seen before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at Target Center on Monday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shumpert posed for photos on the tunnel walk. He wore red Nikes because “I like to say there’s gonna be blood I feel like in big games like this.” His fit was complete with matching red shorts, an all black sport coat, white shirt and tie, blending business and casual.

Longtime NBA photographer David Sherman said the tunnel walks have evolved over the years, following different fashion trends and NBA rules.

“It’s the intersection of fashion and sports,” Sherman said in between photographing players entering the locker room Monday. “It’s an important part of the ecosystem.”

Most of the Wolves wore casual fits to Monday’s game. Veteran NBA player Mike Conley was spotted in a white crewneck sweatshirt with “Good Guys Finish First,” across the back.

Star Tribune staff writer Chris Hine contributed to this report.

Timberwolves center Luka Garza walks into the locker room while team photographer David Sherman takes his photo before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Monday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert walks into the locker room before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Monday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Timberwolves guard Mike Conley walks into the locker room before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Monday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo walks into the locker room before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Monday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
