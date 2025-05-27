On the ‘tunnel walk,’ Timberwolves let their personality and fashion shine

In the bowels of Target Center hours before fans pack the arena, Nickeil Alexander-Walker arrived to Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday in a black and gray camouflage hoodie and black leather pants with a silver wallet chain.
Alexander-Walker is considered the most fashionable of the Timberwolves. Earlier this season, Slam magazine’s LeagueFits, a popular social media account featuring the best-dressed players of the NBA and WNBA, honored him as first team of the “all NBA fits.”
“You’ll be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t see this one coming,” Slam said of Alexander-Walker.
Professional basketball players do a pregame fashion show called the tunnel walk.
The red carpet-like scene with flashing camera lights is engrained in NBA culture. Russell Westbrook, one of the most famous and influential NBA players, is the pioneer of the pregame routine showcasing a crossover of designer clothes, streetwear and exclusive sneakers. It’s now common for teams to share a photo gallery online of the outfits players arrive in.
In the locker room, Alexander-Walker said that he’s blessed to be able to afford nice clothes, but it’s not always about wearing name brands.
“I’ve always loved clothes, shopping and putting on fashion. When I was younger it meant a lot to me,” he said. “My family was very orientated into that life. It wasn’t about name brand so to speak. Just the other day my mom went to Target and got lost in Target, just submerged.”
He said when he’s selecting a game ‘fit, he wants the clothes to “speak through me.” He said fashion is a hobby taking off some of the stress and pressure of the game.