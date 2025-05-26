Wolves

Live updates: Timberwolves battle Thunder with chance to tie series in Game 4 of Western Conference finals

After their history-making victory Saturday night, the Wolves are one win away from tying the Western Conference finals. Game 4 is Monday night at Target Center.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 11:00PM
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before Game 4 on Monday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After two disappointing loses that put them in a massive hole — almost surely ending their season — the Timberwolves are now one win away from completely climbing out of it.

Following their history-making 143-101 victory over the Thunder on Saturday night, Minnesota meets Oklahoma City in a pivotal Game 4 on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Part of what made the Timberwolves a legit threat in the Western Conference was their depth, and that was on full display in Game 3. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle were the stars, Naz Reid led the bench, and every one played to their role.

But speaking postgame, head coach Chris Finch said he had thought about tinkering with the rotation, wanting to get more physical and athletic at certain points. That transpired in the form of rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. He gave the Wolves a burst off the bench with nine points in four minutes, finishing with 15 points and a +11 rating in 13 minutes.

Now comes Game 4, the most important game of the postseason for the Wolves. A loss puts them in a 3-1 hole against the top-seeded Thunder, while a win evens up the series and puts a lot of pressure on the young squad from Oklahoma City.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

