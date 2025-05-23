Meet the chefs feeding the Wolves and other Minnesota elite athletes

It takes a lot of fuel to power a winning team.
Thermoses of bone broth to stave off the late-night munchies. Protein balls for quick bites, and oranges for recovery. Sweets that satisfy but still keep sugar in check.
That’s all on the menu for the likes of Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards.
The Timberwolves, and other elite Minnesota athletes, get their fuel from KZ Provisioning. The company, founded by two chefs, Minneapolis restaurateur Gavin Kaysen and food TV host Andrew Zimmern, crafts every meal and snack with performance in mind, from training to playoffs.
Back in 2017, Kaysen was visiting friends on the Minnesota Wild during one of their meal breaks. The chef and owner of Spoon and Stable and other top Minneapolis restaurants was “really taken aback by their diet.”
“They were consuming fish sticks on a Tuesday and burritos on a Wednesday, and it was just sort of this mind-numbing moment that I’m like, all of this payroll and yet they’re not focused on what it is they’re putting inside of their bodies,” he said.
As a chef, but also as a parent to young children who play sports, food and nutrition was something Kaysen thought about all the time. Why shouldn‘t the menus for Minnesota’s elite athletes get the same attention?
Kaysen took the idea to his friend Zimmern.