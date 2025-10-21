Playoff success, while elusive for the men’s teams, has not been a problem for Minnesota’s women’s teams. The WNBA’s Lynx, with four titles during a seven-year stretch from 2011 to 2017, are a local dynasty along the lines of the Minneapolis Lakers, who won five Basketball Association of America (BBA) or NBA titles in six seasons in the late 1940s and early 1950s. And the Minnesota Frost, who won the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League title, repeated as PWHL champions this year.