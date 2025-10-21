Until just two seasons ago, the Timberwolves held the dubious distinction of having the worst regular-season winning percentage in professional sports.
Not just in the NBA, not just among Minnesota’s “Big Four” men’s professional men’s teams.
The worst franchise record across every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.
But just two years later, the Wolves’ fortunes have changed and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now hold that worst record distinction.
The Wolves capped strong regular seasons with playoff runs to the Western Conference finals in 2024 and last season. Before the 2024 postseason, the Wolves had made the NBA playoffs just 11 times, with 10 of those being one-and-done series losses in the first round.
In the past two NBA postseasons, the Wolves have been one of best playoff performers, trailing only 2024 champion Boston and 2025 champion Oklahoma City.
And while Minnesota’s pro sports teams are in a championship drought dating back three-plus decades — on the men’s side, that is — fan playoff disappointment can be soothed a bit by a deep playoff run to at least the semifinals, rare as it is here.
The Twins haven’t played in the American League Championship Series since 2002. The Vikings last made it to the NFC title game after the 2017 regular season. The Wild’s only appearance in the NHL Western Conference finals came in 2003.