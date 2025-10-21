Wolves

The Wolves were the worst team in all of men’s sports. Now they could be Minnesota’s best hope for a title.

October 21, 2025
The Thunder's Chet Holmgren, left, defends Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals May 22 in Oklahoma City. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Across all “Big Four” men’s pro teams, the Timberwolves had the worst regular-season winning percentage — until recently.

By Jim Foster

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Until just two seasons ago, the Timberwolves held the dubious distinction of having the worst regular-season winning percentage in professional sports.

Not just in the NBA, not just among Minnesota’s “Big Four” men’s professional men’s teams.

The worst franchise record across every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.

But just two years later, the Wolves’ fortunes have changed and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now hold that worst record distinction.

The Wolves capped strong regular seasons with playoff runs to the Western Conference finals in 2024 and last season. Before the 2024 postseason, the Wolves had made the NBA playoffs just 11 times, with 10 of those being one-and-done series losses in the first round.

In the past two NBA postseasons, the Wolves have been one of best playoff performers, trailing only 2024 champion Boston and 2025 champion Oklahoma City.

And while Minnesota’s pro sports teams are in a championship drought dating back three-plus decades — on the men’s side, that is — fan playoff disappointment can be soothed a bit by a deep playoff run to at least the semifinals, rare as it is here.

The Twins haven’t played in the American League Championship Series since 2002. The Vikings last made it to the NFC title game after the 2017 regular season. The Wild’s only appearance in the NHL Western Conference finals came in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the 2023-24 season, the Wolves had but one deep playoff run in their history, a trip to the Western Conference finals more than two decades ago during the Kevin Garnett era. They missed the playoffs in 16 of the next 17 seasons.

The Wolves returned to the playoffs after the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons but lost in the first round both years. A 56-win regular season two years ago led to a run to the Western Conference finals for the second time before the team fell to Dallas in five games.

Last season’s 49-win regular season was topped with 4-1 playoff series victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State before the Wolves succumbed to Oklahoma City in five games.

Related Coverage

As the Wolves get ready to embark on a new season, the team seems set up for sustained success. Anthony Edwards, among the best players in the world, averaged 27.6 points last season. Forward Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo, acquired before the start of last season, are more familiar with their roles.

Coach Chris Finch, starting his sixth season at the helm, has the highest winning percentage among Wolves coaches and holds the franchise record for playoff wins.

The lack of sustained deep playoff runs means that the “Big Four” Minnesota men’s teams all have losing playoff records. But thanks to the last two years, the Wolves have vaulted to the top in terms of playoff winning percentage.

However, the current men’s pro teams pale in comparison with the success of the Minnesota Lynx and two teams that have long since departed the state: the Lakers, who moved to Los Angeles in 1960, and the North Stars, who left in 1993 to become the Dallas Stars.

Playoff success, while elusive for the men’s teams, has not been a problem for Minnesota’s women’s teams. The WNBA’s Lynx, with four titles during a seven-year stretch from 2011 to 2017, are a local dynasty along the lines of the Minneapolis Lakers, who won five Basketball Association of America (BBA) or NBA titles in six seasons in the late 1940s and early 1950s. And the Minnesota Frost, who won the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League title, repeated as PWHL champions this year.

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Foster

Graphics Producer

Jim Foster is a graphics reporter/producer who began his career at the Minnesota Star Tribune in 1985. He specializes in graphics for the Business section.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

The Wolves were the worst team in all of men’s sports. Now they could be Minnesota’s best hope for a title.

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Across all “Big Four” men’s pro teams, the Timberwolves had the worst regular-season winning percentage — until recently.

Wolves

Edwards adds new dimensions to his All-NBA game

card image

Wolves

Wolves, Edwards strive to improve in clutch time

card image