The Wolves were the last team to meet with Edwards during the draft process, and they had heard that Edwards’ workout with the Warriors (at No. 2) had not gone well. The story picks up there and has been edited for clarity and brevity.
From an on-court perspective, former Wolves President Gersson Rosas described Edwards as “so raw.” It wasn’t for a lack of effort on Edwards’ part, and it wasn’t as if all that time Edwards spent in the gym through his teenage years was a waste.
But the Wolves and every other NBA team were looking at Edwards through their lens and comparing him to other players who had played high-level basketball from a younger age than he did. Players who hadn’t played football and been late bloomers when it came to hoops.
All of this added up to Edwards being a diamond in the rough who held incredible promise, but would need a significant amount of polishing. Even though Edwards hadn’t played football since he was 14, in Rosas’ eyes as a scout and longtime evaluator, Edwards still gave him the impression of being “a football player converting to basketball.” This wasn’t necessarily all bad, though.
“At that point of our organization, we needed grit. We needed toughness. We needed physicality,” Rosas said. “We had skilled players. We wanted two-way guys and his physical tools stood out, and we really felt like this is going to translate.”
As for Edwards’s life off the court, Rosas described what they found as “dicey,” that the number of people who had influence, or were trying to get influence in Edwards’s life, made it difficult to discern who Edwards was as a person.
“Trying to understand who Ant was as an individual through all that noise was very important for us,” Rosas said.