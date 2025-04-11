There was great wailing last fall when the Los Angeles Dodgers met the New York Yankees in the World Series. Baseball’s economics were part of those complaints from fandom, but it was also a sign that we prefer unpredictability and not the chalk in our sports.
That’s right, isn’t it? You go to the arena, you pay your bucks to get in, you buy the high-priced beverages and food items, you listen to loud music, you hoot and holler.
You don’t do that because you know what’s going to happen. You do that because of the mystery that is about to unfold.
Which leads to making this confession: In a lifetime of watching sports with a Minnesota bent, the 2024-25 Timberwolves rate among my all-time favorite sports teams to wear a home uniform.
They are talented, they are fun and they are frustrating. They will explode and they will implode — both game-to-game and quarter-to-quarter.
They have been the kings of unpredictability. They have been all things other than boring.
There were those never-ending seasons with this franchise when there was no upside. This is now Season 4 with an upside, started one year after Anthony Edwards’ arrival. And when we see some of that old-fashioned downside, so what?
Grumble for a few minutes, shake it off, then smile and be happy that we have an entertaining team in the most wonderfully wacky league in major professional sports.