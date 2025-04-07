Wolves

Where do the Timberwolves stand in the NBA Western Conference playoff race?

With four games remaining, they are trying to avoid the play-in tournament next week.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 9:34PM
Mike Conley and the Timberwolves are trying to finish in the top six in the Western Conference. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The NBA playoffs begin April 19. The top six teams in each conference qualify for those playoffs.

With seven days left in the regular season, the Timberwolves are one of four teams tied for fifth place in the Western Conference. Based on tiebreakers, however, they would finish seventh if the season were to end today.

The teams that end the season between seventh and 10th place in each conference take part in the play-in tournament, with two teams advancing to the playoffs.

The seventh- and eighth-place teams face each other April 15, with the winner of that game earning the No. 7 seed in its conference.

The ninth- and 10th-place teams face each other April 16, with the winner of that game facing the loser of the 7-8 game on April 18 for the No. 8 seed.

There are six teams in the West trying to avoid the play-in tournament. The Lakers (48-30) are in third place and the Nuggets (47-32) are in fourth, 1½ games behind the Lakers. The Clippers, Warriors, Wolves and Grizzlies are all at 46-32, a half-game behind Denver.

So it will be confusing until Sunday night, folks.

The up-to-date NBA standings and explanation of tiebreakers is here.

Wolves’ remaining schedule

Tuesday: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Thursday: at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Friday: vs. Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Related Coverage

Wolves

In film study for Timberwolves’ young guns, Luka Garza and Josh Minott are the players to beat

Lynx

Lynx greats Maya Moore Irons, Sylvia Fowles both headed to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Wolves

Long drama ends as Glen Taylor cedes ownership of Timberwolves and Lynx

Sunday: vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

The Wolves are selling tickets for the playoffs and for possible play-in games.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Where do the Timberwolves stand in the NBA Western Conference playoff race?

card image

With four games remaining, they are trying to avoid the play-in tournament next week.

Wolves

Souhan: How To Be a Minnesota Sports Team Owner

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Wolves

Wolves overcome 76ers, leaning on Gobert’s energy until Edwards takes over

card image