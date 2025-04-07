The NBA playoffs begin April 19. The top six teams in each conference qualify for those playoffs.
With seven days left in the regular season, the Timberwolves are one of four teams tied for fifth place in the Western Conference. Based on tiebreakers, however, they would finish seventh if the season were to end today.
The teams that end the season between seventh and 10th place in each conference take part in the play-in tournament, with two teams advancing to the playoffs.
The seventh- and eighth-place teams face each other April 15, with the winner of that game earning the No. 7 seed in its conference.
The ninth- and 10th-place teams face each other April 16, with the winner of that game facing the loser of the 7-8 game on April 18 for the No. 8 seed.
There are six teams in the West trying to avoid the play-in tournament. The Lakers (48-30) are in third place and the Nuggets (47-32) are in fourth, 1½ games behind the Lakers. The Clippers, Warriors, Wolves and Grizzlies are all at 46-32, a half-game behind Denver.
So it will be confusing until Sunday night, folks.
The up-to-date NBA standings and explanation of tiebreakers is here.