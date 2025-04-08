RandBall: The Twins have transformed their local TV broadcasts. Are the Wolves next?

I’ve spent countless hours and space here lamenting then predicting and then mostly lauding the Twins’ TV situation as it slowly transformed from a shrinking footprint to a much wider offering that finally, in 2025, features a direct-to-consumer streaming option for $19.99 a month or $99 a season in addition to traditional cable and satellite packages.
As someone who ditched cable several years ago for a smaller package of channels that used to include Twins games but hasn’t for a few years, I bought the package and have found myself far more engaged with this team than previous iterations (though, regrettably for Twins fans, there hasn’t been much to cheer about during a wobbly 3-7 start).
The Twins’ transformation meant cutting the cord, so to speak, with FanDuel Sports North (previously Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North) while letting Major League Baseball run its broadcasts and distribution.
There is short-term financial pain because the Twins’ TV contract as recently as 2023 paid them nearly $55 million and the new arrangement, while financial specifics are not known, does not approach that figure.
The hope is that there will be long-term gain in both engagement and eventually revenue, particularly as MLB hopefully moves to a model where local broadcasts are brought under one umbrella and revenue is shared equally between teams. That is a goal Rob Manfred has spoken of frequently, and it is essential in shoring up the sport’s economic gap between the haves and have-nots.
How and when baseball achieves that is unknown, but the Twins are on board with the new model.
A recent report lets us ask another question about a different local team: How long will it be until the NBA and the Timberwolves make the same move?
The short answer is that it likely won’t be the 2025-26 season. Sports Business Journal reported recently that the Wolves are one of four NBA teams that are “almost certainly” going to extend their contract with FanDuel Sports for at least next season.