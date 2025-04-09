Timberwolves squander 24-point lead in 110-103 loss to Bucks

After a tough stretch of games, Naz Reid appeared back to his normal form. He opened the night with 12 points in the first half, and he helped the Wolves push their lead back to double digits in the first half, 46-36. Donte DiVincenzo, playing against one of his former teams, also opened the night with seven first-half points. That bench production helped the Wolves shoot 48% in the first half. Edwards only had one point in the second quarter, but his teammates picked up the slack. Toward the end of the quarter, Jaden McDaniels, who was also going through his own offensive slump, had buckets on three straight possessions to finish with 11 first-half points, and the Wolves led 56-45 at the half.