Congratulations and welcome to the Timberwolves’ new owners, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.
Having spent the past 35 years observing Minnesota sports. I’ve picked up a few tips.
Here’s How To Be a Minnesota Sports Team Owner:
1. When the going gets tough … eradicate your franchise
This worked well for Carl Pohlad, who won two World Series in his first six years as the Twins owner, then became so angered by baseball’s spending imbalance that he offered the Twins up for “contraction.” He also stopped spending on big-league players.
You think the current Pohlads are cheap? In 2000, Carl Pohlad’s Opening Day payroll was less than $16 million.
I wish this were a satirical reference to a terrible strategic move. It’s not. Pohlad’s destructive management, which included offering cash for a new ballpark that was actually a loan, led to the Twins landing a beautiful new ballpark and hanging around the top of the division for a decade.
2. When the going gets really tough … run
This is embarrassing for any Minnesotan to admit, but there was a time when North Stars owner Norm Green was the toast of the town.
When women employees accused him of sexual harassment, he moved the team to Dallas.