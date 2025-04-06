Wolves

Timberwolves overcome 76ers, leaning on Rudy Gobert’s energy until Anthony Edwards takes over

Rudy Gobert produced 23 points and 19 rebounds and blocked three shots, and Anthony Edwards scored 37 points.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 6, 2025 at 1:42AM
The Wolves' Rudy Gobert challenges the 76ers' Guerschon Yabusele during the first half Saturday in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

PHILADELPHIA – After a 15-point victory against Brooklyn on Thursday, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch knew his team didn’t have a full tank of gas, and he sounded this warning for the next few games.

“We’re gonna need to regroup here and find a second wind,” Finch said. “Because we still have a lot of basketball that means a lot to play.”

The Wolves got by against the Nets thanks to a strong night from Rudy Gobert and enough scoring from Anthony Edwards to carry them. That formula was the same in a 114-109 victory Saturday over the depleted and tanking 76ers, who were missing five of their top six scorers on the season, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. The Wolves clinched a victory that was too close for comfort when Edwards hit a prayer from the right wing as the shot clock was expiring with 7.3 seconds to play. He finished with 37 points.

Down to the wire

The Wolves trailed 87-85 in the fourth quarter before Mike Conley got a layup and Edwards followed with a pair of threes as he crossed 300 for the season. The Wolves led 93-87 and forced a 76ers timeout with 8 minutes, 43 seconds to play. The Wolves defense strung together consecutive stops before Gobert got a putback of an Edwards miss, and Edwards hit a couple of free throws to put the Wolves up 10.

With his six made threes, Edwards had his 27th road game with at least four made threes, tying Stephen Curry (in 2015-16) for most in a season in league history.

With 4:36 to play, Gobert wrestled for a rebound with two 76ers defenders. He got it. Then he took a few dribbles and slammed the ball on the other side of the hoop for an 11-point lead. He finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds.

But Quentin Grimes wouldn’t let the 76ers quit. He hit threes on three straight possessions as the 76ers pulled within 104-103 with 1:45 to play.

The Wolves’ late-game execution came through for them as Edwards hit a three-pointer and a runner, but Grimes again kept Philadelphia close with five more points to keep the Wolves ahead 111-109 with 31.9 seconds to play.

Slow start

The Wolves came out slow offensively and hit just five of their first 15 shots. Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels combined to open the night 1-for-7. This allowed the 76ers to stick around despite their depleted lineup. Edwards provided a jolt of energy in the early going as he sent a shock wave through the Philadelphia crowd with another highlight-reel jam in the first few minutes.

But the energy for the Wolves was a little off, the same way it was Thursday night in Brooklyn.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 114, 76ers 109

Like that game, Gobert didn’t want to let the Wolves lose. He had five rebounds in the first quarter as the Wolves led 27-23 after one. They were just 2-for-9 from three-point range to open the night.

“There’s no reason we should not have had better energy tonight across the board,” Finch said on the broadcast postgame. “We had plenty of opportunity to rest after that Brooklyn game.”

Philly hangs around

The Wolves extended their lead into double digits as they got into their bench in the second quarter. Naz Reid had seven points and Donte DiVincenzo eight, and the Wolves were ahead 38-25 with 8:43 left in the second. But the Wolves couldn’t maintain that the rest of the quarter, as Lonnie Walker and Guerschon Yabusele scored 11 each for the 76ers in the first half.

Gobert picked up the scoring slack and had a double-double by halftime with 11 points and 10 rebounds, including a putback as the buzzer sounded on the first half. The Wolves led just 55-51 at the break as Philadelphia shot 50%. Edwards finished the half with 13 points, five of which came at the free-throw line. The Wolves shot 18 free throws to Philadelphia’s four in the first half.

But the Wolves’ lack of execution, energy or both extended into the third quarter. The 76ers took a 70-69 lead as the Wolves committed six turnovers in the third. The game stayed within one possession the rest of the quarter. McDaniels was 0-for-5 from the the field through three quarters while DiVincenzo and Reid had three turnovers apiece.

“We gotta get the ball moving again, find our shooters a little bit better,” Finch said.

