The Wolves got by against the Nets thanks to a strong night from Rudy Gobert and enough scoring from Anthony Edwards to carry them. That formula was the same in a 114-109 victory Saturday over the depleted and tanking 76ers, who were missing five of their top six scorers on the season, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. The Wolves clinched a victory that was too close for comfort when Edwards hit a prayer from the right wing as the shot clock was expiring with 7.3 seconds to play. He finished with 37 points.