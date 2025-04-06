PHILADELPHIA – After a 15-point victory against Brooklyn on Thursday, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch knew his team didn’t have a full tank of gas, and he sounded this warning for the next few games.
“We’re gonna need to regroup here and find a second wind,” Finch said. “Because we still have a lot of basketball that means a lot to play.”
The Wolves got by against the Nets thanks to a strong night from Rudy Gobert and enough scoring from Anthony Edwards to carry them. That formula was the same in a 114-109 victory Saturday over the depleted and tanking 76ers, who were missing five of their top six scorers on the season, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. The Wolves clinched a victory that was too close for comfort when Edwards hit a prayer from the right wing as the shot clock was expiring with 7.3 seconds to play. He finished with 37 points.
Down to the wire
The Wolves trailed 87-85 in the fourth quarter before Mike Conley got a layup and Edwards followed with a pair of threes as he crossed 300 for the season. The Wolves led 93-87 and forced a 76ers timeout with 8 minutes, 43 seconds to play. The Wolves defense strung together consecutive stops before Gobert got a putback of an Edwards miss, and Edwards hit a couple of free throws to put the Wolves up 10.
With his six made threes, Edwards had his 27th road game with at least four made threes, tying Stephen Curry (in 2015-16) for most in a season in league history.
With 4:36 to play, Gobert wrestled for a rebound with two 76ers defenders. He got it. Then he took a few dribbles and slammed the ball on the other side of the hoop for an 11-point lead. He finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds.
But Quentin Grimes wouldn’t let the 76ers quit. He hit threes on three straight possessions as the 76ers pulled within 104-103 with 1:45 to play.
The Wolves’ late-game execution came through for them as Edwards hit a three-pointer and a runner, but Grimes again kept Philadelphia close with five more points to keep the Wolves ahead 111-109 with 31.9 seconds to play.