Timberwolves exit Brooklyn with much-needed victory over Nets

But Thursday wasn’t going to be one of those head-scratching losses, and Gobert was a big reason why it wasn’t in a 105-90 Wolves win. As the Wolves struggled to score, Gobert, along with Anthony Edwards, provided enough offense most of the night. Gobert had 21 points and cleaned up on the glass with 18 rebounds. Edwards bounced back from an injury scare in the second quarter and returned in the second half to finish with 28. The Wolves have now won four in a row and the first two on this five-game road trip. Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 13 off the bench.