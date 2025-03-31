With 8:36 left in the first half of the Timberwolves’ game with Detroit on Sunday night at Target Center, in a game that was a physical battle from the opening tip, all heck broke loose.
With the Wolves down 10, forward Naz Reid was fouled by Pistons forward Ron Holland II. Holland and Reid started talking. Perhaps because of lingering feelings from a play moments earlier, when the Wolves’ Donte DiVincenzo and Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart got into it, DiVincenzo got in between Reid and Holland.
And it was on.
By the way: The Wolves came back and won, pulling away for a 123-104 victory.
It was an important win. But of all the things that happened Sunday, the second-quarter melee was the most riveting, likely the most suspension-inducing and certainly the most consequential thing to happen.
The fight spilled into the front row under one of the baskets at Target Center, shaking up a young fan.
Players, coaches, seemingly everyone was involved. The crowd roared and the Wolves players rallied around assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, who was about to join the procession off the court.
These will be a costly few moments.