Souhan: Timberwolves, Edwards belatedly wake up following skirmish with Pistons

The proper takeaway after the Timberwolves and Pistons brawled?
It was nice to see the Wolves wrestling with someone other than themselves.
Former Wild player Mark Parrish sat nearby at Target Center, wondering if he should drop his gloves.
Alex Rodriguez waded into the fray, probably wondering whether Jason Varitek was about to punch him in the face. (Look it up, kids.)
The melee between the Timberwolves and Pistons spilled through the courtside photographers and into the seats, endangering fans.
It was ugly, and wrong, and because sports can be as illogical as good-luck charms, it might have been just what the Wolves needed.
With the Pistons missing two players because of injuries and three because of ejections after the brawl, the Wolves belatedly pulled away for a 123-104 victory.
Afterward, Wolves coach Chris Finch praised his team’s toughness.