Every home game, with 50 minutes remaining on the pregame countdown clock, about nine Timberwolves players will gather in the coaches’ auxiliary locker room in a back hallway of Target Center.
They sit in chairs with their phones in hand — they need them to answer exam-like trivia questions over the next five to 10 minutes — as a member of the Wolves’ player development staff runs through film clips of that night’s opponent.
The players in attendance are the younger Wolves, players like Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, Luka Garza, Josh Minott and others who bounce between the Wolves and the G League.
This is an extra film session the coaching staff has held most of the season. The goal is to help the younger players get a more in-depth look at their opponent, help them learn the specific tendencies of who they might be guarding, and educate them on styles of play and individual players.
“These guys, they cannot really afford the opportunity to come in and mess up a play, a defensive coverage, a concept,” said assistant coach Nate Bubes, who, along with James White, came up with the idea of holding the extra sessions. “They need to come in and play their six, eight, whatever minutes it is, making sure that it’s their talent that shows and that we don’t remember them missing something that had been talked about.”
Does a certain player like to drive right or left? What are his go-to moves if he’s posting up? How do you handle certain players coming around screens? How far should you close out on a particular player if they have the ball at the three-point line? What is the opponent’s overall offensive philosophy?
These issues and more are covered in this session, which has played a role in helping the rookies Dillingham, Shannon and Clark navigate their first major minutes in the league. Their more veteran teammates already know this stuff or can have it reinforced when the team holds its regular film session for that opponent.
But for the younger players, the more they can see what they’re up against, the more the coaching staff feels they’re likely to succeed when they get a chance at playing time.