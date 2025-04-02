RandBall: Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez can’t let Lynx become afterthoughts

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have proved to be good (or at least fortunate) business minds by agreeing to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx for $1.5 billion four years ago and watching the valuation more than double before the sale is even complete.
Now they are another step closer to the finish line of the purchase following Wednesday’s news that Glen Taylor, who also owns the Minnesota Star Tribune, will not appeal an arbitration ruling stemming from an ownership dispute. The final hurdle is NBA approval.
Assuming Lore and A-Rod cross the finish line, questions will soon follow: How much will they spend on player salaries? How aggressive will they be in pursuing a new arena?
And if they are truly good businessmen and owners, they won’t ignore this question: What’s their plan for the Lynx?
A reader summed it up on Bluesky when he sent me this: “Biggest question I would like folks in the media to look into with A-Rod and Marc taking over the Wolves and Lynx is what are they planning to do to keep the momentum the Lynx have and the momentum with women’s sports?”
Taylor was very visible at Lynx games through the years and celebrated their high levels of achievement. He gave them resources to compete and was invested in their success.
This is not to suggest Lore and A-Rod, if approved, won’t be invested at both a personal and financial level in the Lynx (who were valued at $85 million a little les than a year ago).
But it is also fair to say there seems to be greater uncertainty about that than about the care and interest they will put into the Wolves.