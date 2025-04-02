Lynx

RandBall: Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez can’t let Lynx become afterthoughts

Wednesday’s news that Glen Taylor won’t appeal an arbitration ruling over ownership of the Timberwolves and Lynx clears the way for new ownership. That also will bring some unknowns.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 5:47PM
Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez during a Timberwolves playoff game in 2024. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have proved to be good (or at least fortunate) business minds by agreeing to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx for $1.5 billion four years ago and watching the valuation more than double before the sale is even complete.

Now they are another step closer to the finish line of the purchase following Wednesday’s news that Glen Taylor, who also owns the Minnesota Star Tribune, will not appeal an arbitration ruling stemming from an ownership dispute. The final hurdle is NBA approval.

Assuming Lore and A-Rod cross the finish line, questions will soon follow: How much will they spend on player salaries? How aggressive will they be in pursuing a new arena?

And if they are truly good businessmen and owners, they won’t ignore this question: What’s their plan for the Lynx?

A reader summed it up on Bluesky when he sent me this: “Biggest question I would like folks in the media to look into with A-Rod and Marc taking over the Wolves and Lynx is what are they planning to do to keep the momentum the Lynx have and the momentum with women’s sports?”

Taylor was very visible at Lynx games through the years and celebrated their high levels of achievement. He gave them resources to compete and was invested in their success.

This is not to suggest Lore and A-Rod, if approved, won’t be invested at both a personal and financial level in the Lynx (who were valued at $85 million a little les than a year ago).

But it is also fair to say there seems to be greater uncertainty about that than about the care and interest they will put into the Wolves.

Here are four more questions on my mind:

  • Bob Motzko has brought stability and success (though not a championship) since taking over as Gophers men’s hockey coach in 2018. But will Minnesota’s streak of five consecutive NCAA tourneys be in jeopardy next season given all the high-profile players either leaving early or finishing their eligibility this season?
    • Should the Gophers re-hang their 1997 men’s basketball Final Four banner in Williams Arena? Chip Scoggins wrote about that earlier this week, prompting a former maintenance worker at Williams Arena to write to me. He said he was one of three people who helped take down the banner, and he would love to be invited back to put it back in the rafters. You can hear his story on Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
      • Is it fair to think Gophers men’s basketball can compete for an NCAA tournament berth next season in Niko Medved’s first as head coach? I think it is, and I said as much on a podcast last week, leading to some listener pushback. Here’s my thinking: If the Gophers are really giving Medved resources that they didn’t give Ben Johnson, and he has the coaching chops to get the most out of good players, there’s no reason he can’t get enough impact players this year to compete — even if long-term success is the bigger and more important goal.
        • Can the Wolves fix their late-game offense in time for the playoffs? Tuesday’s 140-139 double overtime win over Denver was as thrilling as it was important. It’s also true that if Russell Westbrook hadn’t made two boneheaded plays in the final seconds, the Wolves likely would have lost and we would be talking about their terrible clutch time execution that might have doomed them to the play-in round. La Velle E. Neal III and I will explore that subject more on Thursday’s podcast.
          Michael Rand

          Columnist / Reporter

          Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

