A piece of cloth is stashed away somewhere on the University of Minnesota campus. It has become somewhat of an obsession of mine in recent years, a reporter’s curiosity to find it and see it, just to know that it still exists.
It’s been out of sight but not out of mind for a long time, and its whereabouts are a mystery even to employees who work on campus every day.
I’ve received different answers when I’ve inquired about it.
Some shrug and say they’re not sure of its location. I’ve heard stories about it being discarded or stolen, though I’ve been assured that it is still in the university’s possession.
Apparently, its location is a storage area inside one of the campus sports venues, tucked away since Oct. 25, 2000, when, at 5 a.m., two workers removed the giant piece of fabric hanging from the rafters of Williams Arena.
It’s time to bring the 1997 Final Four banner out of hiding and put it back up.
The Gophers men’s basketball program is beginning a new chapter with Niko Medved’s return to his hometown and alma mater as head coach. The moment feels like a reboot. New coach, new roster, new financial commitment with revenue sharing, new optimism within the fan base.
Moving forward can also include a visible reminder of the program’s history without having to feel embarrassed about what is attached to it.