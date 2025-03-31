Niko Medved’s first in-state Gophers scholarship offer goes to Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins

New Gophers basketball coach Niko Medved’s initial act to establish himself locally in recruiting was to target someone different than his predecessor.
Medved’s first scholarship offer to a Minnesota high school recruit went out Sunday to Wayzata junior Christian Wiggins, who announced it on social media after talking with the Gophers.
Wiggins, the state’s No. 1 player in the 2026 class by 247Sports and Prep Hoops, did not previously have an offer from the Gophers under former coach Ben Johnson.
“Niko’s showing Gophers fans how intentional he is about going after the best players in the state,” D1 Minnesota 17U coach Al Harris said.
Wiggins, a 6-foot-4, four-star guard also has major conference offers from Clemson, Creighton, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Stanford and Wisconsin. He also had offers from the previous coaches at Iowa and Xavier.
Wiggins’ first power conference offer came from Wisconsin after coach Greg Gard watched him in February 2024. The two border rivals don’t always recruit the same players, but eyebrows were raised when Johnson’s Gophers didn’t offer Wiggins after he became the No. 1 junior in the state.
“For whatever reason Ben didn’t offer him,” Harris said. “It did matter to Christian, but it doesn’t matter to him anymore because he and his family can see this is a whole new staff. He’s a good player. He’s gotten better. He deserves to be recruited at that level. He’s excited about it and that’s all that really matters.”
Several top prospects in Minnesota were excited about the Gophers new coach last week. Wiggins’ AAU teammates Dothan Ijadimbola from Totino-Grace and Cedric Tomes from East Ridge had previous offers from the Gophers, but they were also recruited by Medved at Colorado State.