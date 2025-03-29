Gophers

Top Gophers men’s basketball signee Parker Jefferson re-opens his recruitment

Four-star men’s basketball recruit Parker Jefferson asked to be released from the letter of intent he signed with the Gophers.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 7:32PM
Parker Jefferson is a four-star recruit from Inglewood, Calif., who re-opened his recruitment Saturday. (Photo courtesy Parker Jefferson)

Gophers recruit and four-star Inglewood big man Parker Jefferson will start his college basketball career next season with a different school after deciding to reopen his recruitment Saturday.

“I will be asking for a release,” Jefferson told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Saturday. “It was a different look and wasn’t really what I felt would be a good fit.”

The 6-10 senior was the second member of the Gophers’ 2025 recruiting class to make the announcement after firing of Ben Johnson, who was replaced by Colorado State’s Niko Medved on Monday.

Jefferson said earlier in the week he was looking forward to discussing his future with Medved “after hearing good things about him.”

But on Thursday, SoCal Academy three-star wing Jacob Ross asked out of his signed letter of intent as well. The third member of Johnson’s class was Philadelphia Penn Charter guard Kai Shinholster, who could also follow the same path.

Medved, who coached Colorado State to a third NCAA tournament in four years, started reaching out to current players and recruits this week, which included bringing back freshmen Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove.

“I don’t want anyone coming here if they don’t feel their opportunity is what they want,” Medved said earlier this week.

Junior forward Frank Mitchell and senior guard Brennan Rigsby committed to St. Bonaventure and Radford, respectively, after entering the portal.

The Gophers had 10 seniors on their roster this year, so Medved faces a tough task to rebuild the team for the 2025-26 season through the transfer portal.

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Top Gophers men’s basketball signee Jefferson re-opens his recruitment

card image

Four-star men’s basketball recruit Parker Jefferson asked to be released from the letter of intent he signed with the Gophers.

Gophers

NHL bound: Rinzel, Moore leave Gophers to sign with Chicago Blackhawks

card image

Sports

Reusse: Gophers hockey ‘behind the wall’

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image