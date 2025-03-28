Gophers

Gophers basketball recruit Jacob Ross asks out of signed letter of intent to play next season

Jacob Ross, a three-star 6-6 forward from SoCal Academy, has decided to reopen his recruitment.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 3:55AM
Jacob Ross posed in a Gophers uniform when he signed on, but after a coaching change he wants out. (University of Minnesota)

Gophers basketball recruit Jacob Ross asked out of his letter of intent Thursday to reopen his recruitment, according to his high school coach.

Ross, a 6-6 senior wing from SoCal Academy in California, was one of three players who signed on to former Gophers coach Ben Johnson’s 2025 recruiting class in November.

The other two are 6-10 Inglewood (Calif.) High big man Parker Jefferson and 6-5 Philadelphia Penn Charter guard Kai Shinholster.

“Like everything I’ve seen,” Jefferson told the Star Tribune on Monday about watching Medved in the NCAA tournament. “I’ve heard only good things about him, so I’m excited to get to know him.”

Johnson was fired earlier this month and replaced by Colorado State’s Niko Medved, who was announced as the new Gophers coach Monday.

Medved told the Star Tribune on Wednesday afternoon that he still was planning to reach out to Johnson’s signed recruits about their future with the program.

“I don’t want anyone coming here if they don’t feel their opportunity is what they want,” Medved said. “Some of this now has to come down to [NIL] money, too. We still have to make those decisions. That’s going to impact how many scholarships we have moving forward.”

Medved received news Wednesday that freshmen Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove would come back next season.

But the Gophers also lost their fourth player to the transfer portal Thursday, senior guard Brennan Rigsby. Rigsby joined junior big man Frank Mitchell, sophomore forward Kadyn Betts and senior guard Tyler Cochran. Mitchell committed to playing for St. Bonaventure.

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

