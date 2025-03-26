Isaac Asuma, Grayson Grove announce they’ll be back with the Gophers next season

After his introductory news conference Tuesday, new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved met with freshman guard Isaac Asuma, hoping to keep him in the program.
Asuma didn’t wait long to say that he would return for next season.
The former four-star recruit announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that “Minnesota is home, can’t wait to get started building for next season!”
The 6-3 Cherry, Minn., native averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. His 24.7 minutes per game was top 10 in the Big Ten among freshmen.
Before Asuma’s announcement Wednesday, Medved talked glowingly about the talented young guard, saying, “I would be absolutely blessed to coach him.”
Medved also talked with 6-9 freshman Grayson Grove from Alexandria. Grove, who redshirted this season, posted later Wednesday afternoon on Instagram: “Gophers fans, we are just getting started. I’m in.”
“I talked to them about our vision,” Medved said about Asuma and Grove. “Those are guys who are important for us to try to keep. That would be a big boost right out of the gate.”