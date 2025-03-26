Gophers

Isaac Asuma, Grayson Grove announce they’ll be back with the Gophers next season

Isaac Asuma, from Cherry, Minn., and Alexandria’s Grayson Grove will stay with the Gophers under new coach Niko Medved.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 8:40PM
Gophers guard Isaac Asuma played a big role this season as a freshman. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After his introductory news conference Tuesday, new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved met with freshman guard Isaac Asuma, hoping to keep him in the program.

Asuma didn’t wait long to say that he would return for next season.

The former four-star recruit announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that “Minnesota is home, can’t wait to get started building for next season!”

View post on X

The 6-3 Cherry, Minn., native averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. His 24.7 minutes per game was top 10 in the Big Ten among freshmen.

Before Asuma’s announcement Wednesday, Medved talked glowingly about the talented young guard, saying, “I would be absolutely blessed to coach him.”

Medved also talked with 6-9 freshman Grayson Grove from Alexandria. Grove, who redshirted this season, posted later Wednesday afternoon on Instagram: “Gophers fans, we are just getting started. I’m in.”

“I talked to them about our vision,” Medved said about Asuma and Grove. “Those are guys who are important for us to try to keep. That would be a big boost right out of the gate.”

 

As of Wednesday early afternoon, Medved said Grove and Asuma were the players he had spoken to from the current roster. Sophomore forward Kadyn Betts, senior guard Tyler Cochran and senior guard Brennan Rigsby, who have eligibility remaining, attended Tuesday’s news conference for the new coach.

But Betts and Cochran entered the transfer portal before Medved was hired Monday.

“What I want with all of our players here — I’m a really brutally honest guy in a great way,” Medved said. “I want some people to feel like their opportunity is going to be what they want here. That’s really important to me. There’s still a few guys I have to connect with.”

Related Coverage

Gophers

What are Minnesota’s top boys basketball recruits saying about new U coach Medved?

Gophers

If Niko Medved gets what he wants, Dave Thorson will be right next to him

Gophers

Gophers hire Medved as their new men’s basketball coach

Coaching staff update

Medved said Wednesday that he hoped his former Colorado State assistant Ali Farokhmanesh is strongly considered to replace him as Rams head coach.

Farokhmanesh could be a candidate to join Medved’s staff with the Gophers if he doesn’t get the job. Others already expected to be on the Minnesota staff are former Gophers assistant Dave Thorson, former Colorado State assistant Brian Cooley and former Rams player development director Joe De Ciman.

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Motzko announces Liam Souliere will start in goal for Gophers vs. UMass

card image

Liam Souliere has NCAA tournament experience and will get the nod over sophomore Nathan Airey.

Gophers

Asuma, Grove announce they’ll be back with the Gophers next season

card image

Gophers

Gophers’ trip to WBIT is doing wonders for Nia Holloway

card image