Gophers

Gophers set to hire Niko Medved as men’s basketball coach

Niko Medved, a Minnesota native and Roseville HS graduate, is expected to return to his alma mater after leading Colorado State to the NCAA Tournament.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 3:25PM
Colorado State coach Niko Medved cheers during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)
Niko Medved led Colorado State to the NCAA tournament three times. (Sam Morris/The Associated Press)

The Gophers are expected to name Colorado State’s Niko Medved as their new men’s basketball coach on Monday after his season ended Sunday night with a loss against Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle had his eyes on Medved early to replace Ben Johnson, who was fired after finishing 15-17 in his fourth season.

Medved, a U graduate and former Gophers assistant, went 143-85 in seven seasons at Colorado State, which included at least 25 wins and NCAA tournament bids in three of his last four seasons. He had back-to-back seasons with NCAA tourney wins for the first time in program history.

The 51-year-old Roseville graduate got his start as a Gophers student manager under Clem Haskins and then as associate head coach at Macalester from 1997-99.

Medved paid his dues as a Division I assistant for 14 seasons, with stops at Furman (1999-2006), Minnesota (2006-07) and Colorado State (2007-13). At Furman under Larry Davis and at Colorado State under Tim Miles and Larry Eustachy, Medved was part of rebuilding programs.

Furman hired Medved for his first head coaching job in 2013. The Paladins went from 9-21 in Medved’s inaugural season to Southern Conference regular-season champions during a 23-11 season in 2016-17.

Returning to the Midwest, Medved went to Drake and experienced a 10-win improvement from the previous year at 17-17 in 2017-18. At Drake, he reunited with former DeLaSalle coach Dave Thorson.

Thorson, who was a Gophers assistant under Haskins and Johnson, grew close to Medved when they worked together on Haskins' staff in the 1990s.

The last time Medved and Thorson worked together was at Colorado State when they orchestrated a major turnaround, going from 12-20 their first season in 2018-19 to back-to-back 20-win seasons. The Rams had three straight 20-win seasons under Medved, which included breaking a nine-year NCAA tourney drought in 2022.

With three different programs improving under his direction, Medved will be expected to work the same miracles back home in Minnesota. The Gophers were 22-57 in Big Ten play in four seasons under Johnson, who also was an alum and former U assistant.

Johnson’s best season was 19-15 and an NIT second-round appearance in 2024. The following season, he couldn’t replace the talent lost to the NBA draft and transfer portal due to insufficient NIL backing.

Related Coverage

Sports

Scoggins: Gophers need a new commitment to basketball, not just a new coach

Gophers

Reusse: Firing Johnson is Coyle's latest mistake in a tenure full of them

Coyle, who vowed to pump more money into men’s basketball recruiting with NIL and upcoming revenue sharing, has been vocal about getting back to the NCAA tournament. The Gophers have only been to the NCAAs five times in the last 20 seasons, including their last appearance in 2019.

Medved will be tasked to take the Gophers to heights that Richard Pitino (2013-21) and Johnson couldn’t reach in the last decade-plus.

Last year, Medved received a contract extension through 2030-31 with a starting annual base salary of $1.7 million. His buyout is reportedly about $1.8 million or 33% remaining owed on his contract.

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers set to hire Niko Medved as their new men’s basketball coach

Colorado State coach Niko Medved cheers during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Niko Medved, a Minnesota native and Roseville HS graduate, is set to return to his alma mater after leading Colorado State to the NCAA Tournament.

Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball coaching search continues as Medved, Colorado State fall on buzzer-beater in NCAA second round

card image

Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey will open NCAA tournament against UMass in Fargo

card image