Who is Niko Medved? A closer look at the expected new Gophers men’s basketball coach

Niko Medved had his eyes on becoming a college basketball coach in his home state long before his dream appeared to be becoming a reality Monday.
The expected new Gophers men’s basketball coach worked his way up from being a longtime assistant to turning around programs at the mid-major level to making three NCAA tournaments at Colorado State.
Growing up in the Twin Cities and attending the University of Minnesota were just as important to his journey as his time making a name for himself in Fort Collins, Colo. It all contributed to creating the respected person and program builder he is today.
Here are important things to know about Medved:
Roseville and Slovenia roots
Medved’s father was a Slovenian immigrant who moved to the U.S. at age 7 and eventually served as the Honorary Consul of Slovenia in Minnesota. One of three sons of Miro and Karen Medved, Niko competed in basketball and golf at Roseville High before graduating in 1992. His high school basketball coach, Kent Paulson, was in the movie “Little Big League” as the Twins' third-base coach.
Gophers fan to team member
Medved grew up going to Gophers games at Williams Arena because his father had season tickets since the late 1960s. Like his dad, Medved would attend the U, but he also landed a spot on Clem Haskins' Gophers basketball staff as a student manager from 1992-96.
“My managers become head coaches and influential on different staffs,” Haskins told the Star Tribune in 2017. “That makes me feel good. I watch those teams play.”
Graduating just before the Gophers' 1997 Final Four season, Medved started building his coaching résumé while getting his master’s degree as an associate head coach at Division III Macalester from 1997-99.