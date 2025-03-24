Who is Niko Medved? A closer look at the expected new Gophers men’s basketball coach

Medved’s father was a Slovenian immigrant who moved to the U.S. at age 7 and eventually served as the Honorary Consul of Slovenia in Minnesota. One of three sons of Miro and Karen Medved, Niko competed in basketball and golf at Roseville High before graduating in 1992. His high school basketball coach, Kent Paulson, was in the movie “Little Big League” as the Twins' third-base coach.