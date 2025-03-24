The birthplace and college alma mater on his biography serve as bonuses, the equivalent of beautiful landscaping surrounding a house.
Those things aren’t prerequisites for the job, nor are they the most important thing that Niko Medved brings as the new Gophers men’s basketball coach.
Nothing on his résumé trumps Medved’s head coaching experience.
He’s been there, done that.
Happy Minnesotans will cheer news that athletic director Mark Coyle landed “one of us,” but the real celebration should be that Coyle hired a coach who has spent more than a decade as a Division I head coach.
That makes this a smart choice. Probably even a home run choice.
The Big Ten is too cutthroat competitive to be used as a training ground. Ask any coach who has been part of the league and they will mention how well-scouted and prepared opponents are coming into games.
The league features elite coaching and elite talent. Add to that wealthy institutions who are committed financially in terms of name, image and likeness and revenue sharing, and Coyle’s edict could not have been clearer: