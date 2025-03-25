Richard Pitino waited until late in the recruiting process to make an offer to Breck’s David Roddy to play for the Gophers. He was 6-foot-5 with a power game, and presumably it was that height that caused Pitino’s apprehension.
There were no such qualms at Colorado State, where the Rams beat out Northwestern to sign Roddy for their freshman class. Dave Thorson, the longtime DeLaSalle coach, had been an assistant with head coach Niko Medved for one season at Drake and moved with him to Fort Collins, Colo., for the 2018-19 season.
“Dave had a lot to do with me going there, but it was also a three-headed appeal for me,” Roddy said Monday. “Niko as the head coach, and Dave, and also Ali, was influential as an outstanding young coach.”
A couple of hours earlier Monday, the non-surprising information that Medved was moving onto the Gophers hit the news outlets.
This figures to impact the other two other recruiters that helped get Roddy to Fort Collins, Colo.: Thorson, a four-season assistant to the fired Ben Johnson, remaining employed by the Gophers; and Ali Farokhmanesh, 37 next month, becoming Medved’s replacement at Colorado State.
Roddy’s arrival at CSU coincided with the Rams going from 12-20 to 20-12 in 2019-20, to 20-8 in 2020-21, and to 25-6 in 2021-22, and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament.
“We were in the last two out for the NCAA tournament in 2021, and then made the semifinals in NIT,” Roddy said. “The next season … that was the great one for us. The people there were crazy for that team, for Niko and his program."
The Rams lost an NCAA opener to Michigan, and then lost Roddy to the draft. He was taken 23rd overall in the 2022 NBA draft and debuted with the Memphis Grizzlies that season. He has played in 169 games in the NBA and now is on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets and the G League’s Rio Grande Vipers.