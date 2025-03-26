Gophers

What are Minnesota’s top boys basketball recruits saying about new Gophers coach Niko Medved?

Minnesota native Niko Medved knows the state’s recruiting terrain well, and top prospects are eager to hear from him now, even more.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 6:01PM
Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore Ty Schlagel, left, has a Gophers offer and will continue to be recruited by college coaches. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Recruiting state talent will remain a priority for new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved. The Roseville native saw Minnesota turn into a basketball hotbed while growing up.

“I just watched Minnesota high school basketball be transformed,” said Medved, who was a Gophers assistant early his career. “Everyone comes up here to recruit now. There’s high-level players.”

Before Medved reaches out to Minnesota’s top high school players in his new role, he’ll try to keep the best in-state players already in the program.

After his introductory news conference Tuesday, Medved met with Isaac Asuma, who was a key reserve for the Gophers this season as a freshman from Cherry, Minn.

“I would be absolutely blessed to coach him,” Medved said of Asuma. “I’d love to have him be part of this.”

Medved has also talked to redshirt freshman Grayson Grove from Alexandria.  

Once Medved has assembled key pieces for next year’s team, he and his staff will surely evaluate the in-state 2026 and 2027 prospects whom former Gophers coach Ben Johnson offered scholarships.

“There’s great talent here,” Medved said. “There’s terrific coaching; there’s terrific resources around it. I just think basketball runs deep in the state of Minnesota.”

Some of Minnesota’s top high school prospects already are watching how Medved plans to build the Gophers moving forward.

Totino-Grace four-star junior wing Dothan Ijadimbola said Colorado State staff members recruited him previously, but he wasn’t able to speak much with Medved during the season.

“I think highly of him,” said Ijadimbola, who also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Xavier. “He has [NCAA tournament] experience with midmajor schools, so I can’t wait to see what he does in the Big Ten.

“I’m also glad they chose Medved because he grew up here and that’s what the staff at CSU brought up a lot. About how he likes to recruit from the Midwest and in [Minnesota]. All around a good coach, but I’ve never spoken with him and hopefully I get to soon.”

Totino-Grace’s Dothan Ijadimbola (0) celebrates after defeating DeLaSalle in the state Class 3A semifinals at Williams Arena last Friday. (Alex Kormann)

Hopkins junior guard Jayden Moore was one of the state’s most electric players this season. He led the state with 270 assists and also put up four triple-doubles and even a quadruple-double.

“Hopefully I can build a relationship with him better than [Johnson],” said Moore, who also has an offer from Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck. “Then I would consider staying home.”

This will be a critical spring and summer AAU season for Class of 2026 prospects to build relationships with coaches and programs to make a college decision in the fall.

Cretin-Derham Hall’s Ty Schlagel and Maple Grove’s Baboucarr Ann, the only two sophomores offered by Johnson, have more time to figure out what might be in their future at the next level, including being recruited by Medved’s Gophers.

The 6-5 Ann, who will play up with D1 Minnesota’s 17U team this year, was impressed with Medved’s accomplishments turning around programs at Furman, Drake and recently Colorado State, which went to back-to-back NCAA tournaments.

“I feel like my interest in the school is the same because Minnesota is one of my favorite schools,” Ann said. “But having him as a coach would be a plus.”

The 6-7 Schlagel, who plays for Howard Pulley’s 16U squad, summed up the feeling of Minnesota basketball fans with the newly-hired Medved this week.

“It’s an exciting time for Gophers basketball,” said Schlagel, the No. 47 ranked prospect in the 2027 class by 247Sports.com. “He has been a very successful D-I coach and brings a lot to [Minnesota].”

Keeping Gophers assistant Dave Thorson, who worked with Johnson for four seasons, will help Medved keep some of the existing bonds with local targets.

But Medved has known the state well since he recruited in Minnesota at every spot during his coaching journey, especially Colorado State.

Breck’s David Roddy developed into the Mountain West player of the year in 2022. The Rams currently have freshmen Kyle Jorgensen from Washburn and Jonathan Mekonnen from Eastview on their roster.

The Gophers’ 2025 class — with Parker Jefferson and Jacob Ross from California and Kai Shinholster from Philadelphia — are still waiting to hear from Medved.

Who will be the first Minnesota high school player to get a scholarship offer from this new Gophers staff? That remains to be seen, but Medved wants to do his best to keep the top players from leaving the state.

“I think people are dying for a winner here,” Medved said. “I think it starts one-by-one of changing the narrative that you can come right here and have everything you need and want to be successful. ... It just takes one to saying, ‘I’m all in, I’m coming. I want to be a Gopher.’ Then what happens? The next guy wants to do that.”

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

