Recruiting state talent will remain a priority for new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved. The Roseville native saw Minnesota turn into a basketball hotbed while growing up.
“I just watched Minnesota high school basketball be transformed,” said Medved, who was a Gophers assistant early his career. “Everyone comes up here to recruit now. There’s high-level players.”
Before Medved reaches out to Minnesota’s top high school players in his new role, he’ll try to keep the best in-state players already in the program.
After his introductory news conference Tuesday, Medved met with Isaac Asuma, who was a key reserve for the Gophers this season as a freshman from Cherry, Minn.
“I would be absolutely blessed to coach him,” Medved said of Asuma. “I’d love to have him be part of this.”
Medved has also talked to redshirt freshman Grayson Grove from Alexandria.
Once Medved has assembled key pieces for next year’s team, he and his staff will surely evaluate the in-state 2026 and 2027 prospects whom former Gophers coach Ben Johnson offered scholarships.
“There’s great talent here,” Medved said. “There’s terrific coaching; there’s terrific resources around it. I just think basketball runs deep in the state of Minnesota.”