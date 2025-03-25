Gophers

If Niko Medved gets what he wants, Dave Thorson will be right next to him

During his introductory press conference Tuesday, Medved said he wants Thorson — who coached alongside him at Drake and Colorado State — to remain on staff with the Gophers.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 6:40PM
Director of Athletics Mark Coyle and new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved pose for a picture Tuesday at Medved’s introductory press conference at the Athletes Village in Minneapolis. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

New Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved said Tuesday that he wants longtime Gophers assistant Dave Thorson to join his coaching staff, along with members of Medved’s former staff at Colorado State.

Thorson and Medved worked together on the Gophers' coaching staff, and also coached together at Drake and Colorado State.

Thorson was coaching under Medved with the Rams when he left to become Ben Johnson’s assistant with the Gophers.

Medved made the expected announcement on Thorson during his introductory news conference at the Athletes Village, surrounded by boosters, cheerleaders and members of the pep band.

Thorson was among dozens of Gophers employees watching from the size.

Niko Medved coaches for Colorado State, with Dave Thorson (upper left) as an assistant, in 2018. (David Zalubowski)

“We go way back, so I hope that happens,” Medved said of Thorson staying. “Can we count on you Dave?“

Thorson gave a thumbs up, as others cheered.

Medved also mentioned two members of his coaching staff from Colorado State: Brian Cooley and the Rams director of player development Joe De Ciman.

Among his other comments, Medved thanked Johnson for the work he did over four seasons as Gophers head coach.

“Ben is my friend. I’ve known Ben forever,” Medved said. “He’s part of Gophers history. I hope Ben knows he’s always welcome around Gophers basketball.”

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

If Niko Medved gets what he wants, Dave Thorson will be right next to him

card image

During his introductory press conference, Medved said he wants Thorson — who coached alongside him at Drake and Colorado State — to remain on staff with the Gophers.

Gophers

Niko Medved’s Gophers contract: What we know so far

card image

Sports

Reusse: U better be ready to spend, because Medved is ready to win

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image