New Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved said Tuesday that he wants longtime Gophers assistant Dave Thorson to join his coaching staff, along with members of Medved’s former staff at Colorado State.
Thorson and Medved worked together on the Gophers' coaching staff, and also coached together at Drake and Colorado State.
Thorson was coaching under Medved with the Rams when he left to become Ben Johnson’s assistant with the Gophers.
Medved made the expected announcement on Thorson during his introductory news conference at the Athletes Village, surrounded by boosters, cheerleaders and members of the pep band.
Thorson was among dozens of Gophers employees watching from the size.
“We go way back, so I hope that happens,” Medved said of Thorson staying. “Can we count on you Dave?“
Thorson gave a thumbs up, as others cheered.
Medved also mentioned two members of his coaching staff from Colorado State: Brian Cooley and the Rams director of player development Joe De Ciman.