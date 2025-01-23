No sophomore raised his recruiting profile more than Schlagel, who already has offers from the Gophers, Iowa and Wisconsin. He also has interest from several other high majors, including Iowa State, Indiana and Purdue. The 6-7 wing is leading the Raiders with 18 points per game. With Notre Dame recruit and senior center Tommy Ahneman nursing an injury, Schlagel and Joe Mitchell III combined for 40 points to escape Stillwater on Tuesday.