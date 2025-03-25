“I think we can turn that into a strength of the program,” he added. “Everybody is talking like ‘Oh, this is the problem.’ I think it can be a strength. I think it’s one of the most historic venues in all of college basketball. Have you been to Phog Allen [Kansas]? Have you been to Cameron Indoor Stadium [Duke]? … Sure, down the road, are there enhancements you might have to make or do some things to try to modernize it? Yeah. But I love walking in there.”