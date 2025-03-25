Niko Medved was all too familiar with The Minnesota Rouser as he joined the chants alongside mascot Goldy Gopher, cheerleaders and band members while being introduced as the U’s new men’s basketball coach.
Tuesday’s introduction was Medved’s first opportunity for the public to see him as the face of a program, but he arrived with a long history with the Gophers.
Medved, who spent the past seven seasons at Colorado State, was a former Gophers student manager, a former assistant and lifelong fan since his father had season tickets at Williams Arena before he was born.
The 51-year-old Roseville native talked about his ties to the program and state, but his vision for Gophers basketball stood out as family, boosters, players, other head coaches and media watched at the team’s practice facility.
“To be back here right now, it just feels surreal,” Medved said.
Here are five things to know from Medved’s first news conference:
NCAA tournament return
Having a new boss who’s on the NCAA tournament selection committee, Medved already knows what the expectations will be under his direction. Not NCAA or bust in Year 1, but qualifying for the tournament certainly is his main goal.
“I think now in today’s era of college athletics, we’re more poised than ever to take the next step,” Medved said. “I look forward to seeing the Barn packed in a big game, maybe against a rival … finding a way to pull it out and having the fans celebrate. Seeing ourselves back in the NCAA tournament. Seeing ourselves playing in that game vying to go to the Sweet 16.”