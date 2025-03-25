Mark Coyle was sitting courtside at the NCAA Tournament games in Milwaukee on Sunday evening when Colorado State’s Jalen Lake made a three-pointer in the closing seconds against Maryland in the second round in Seattle.
As a member of the tournament selection committee, Coyle had more than a passing interest in the outcome halfway across the country. The Gophers athletic director was waiting to hire Colorado State coach Niko Medved whenever his team lost.
Coyle walked to a meeting room in the arena after Lake made that shot. Coyle met up with his daughter Grace, a law school student at Marquette.
“She was looking at me like, ‘What are we going to do?’” Coyle recalled.
Both knew the answer.
Coyle was prepared to wait for as long as it took to get his guy.
Had Maryland’s Derik Queen missed his shot at the buzzer — or if the officials had called a traveling — the wait for a new Gophers men’s basketball coach would have remained ongoing.
Alas, Queen’s shot went in, Maryland advanced and Minnesota hosted a welcome home party/news conference for Medved on Tuesday. It served as an exclamation point on what might have been the most seamless coaching search an athletic director can oversee.