Entering the final minute of the Class 4A, Section 6 championship, with a spot at state on the line, Hopkins was riding a burst of momentum. The Royals had played catch-up against Wayzata for most of the game, until Hopkins senior forward JJ Semanko hit a corner three to tie it with a minute to play.
Wayzata overcomes Hopkins again, moves on to boys basketball state tournament
Wayzata won the annual Class 4A, Section 6 championship matchup for the fifth year in a row.
The home crowd at a sold-out Royals Athletic Center roared.
But Wayzata junior guard Christian Wiggins had an answer, like he had all second half. He hit his own three with 48.6 seconds left to play and put a finger to his lips. Silence. It was anything but, with Trojans fans packing their side of the stands.
They buzzed as Hopkins was forced to foul late and Wayzata booked its fifth consecutive trip to state with a 76-72 win.
Wiggins, the Trojans’ leading scorer averaging 19.2 points per game, finished with 31 points, 23 in the second half.
The two teams have competed for trips to state since 2014, but Wayzata won the past four section titles and put those state tournament berths to good use, reaching the championship game all four years and winning in 2021 and 2023.
Before that, Hopkins claimed its 10th and latest state title in 2019 — the last time the Royals wore the Section 6 crown.
Hopkins found itself down early, 30-16, with six minutes left in the first half, thanks to missing several contested opportunities for points in the paint. Trojans senior power forward Wyatt McBeth scored nine in the first half as Wayzata netted seven three-pointers.
But Royals senior guard Anthony Smith helped Hopkins end the half on an 11-4 run, cutting the lead to seven going into halftime. Smith, Hopkins’ leading scorer, finished with a team-high 21 points.
An up-tempo second-half start from Smith, who opened the half with a deep three-pointer, and senior Davie Hart helped the Royals take a 35-34 lead. From there, the lead exchanged hands, and Hart finished with 16 points — his most since he scored 22 in Hopkins’ season-opening win over Totino-Grace.
But Wayzata locked down Hopkins' second-most-prolific scorer, holding junior guard Jayden Moore scoreless, and controlled the game late, when it mattered most.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsScoggins: Despite health issues, Keenan's determination leads Chaska to state tournament
The two teams each won their home game in the regular season, with Wayzata handing Hopkins its only two losses this year.
Online tickets for their third matchup sold out in less than an hour Monday — with the exception of Hopkins’ signature baseline seating, which was given to the teams’ bands, instead of the student sections, after last game ended up with Hopkins fans spilling out of the bleachers and following Wayzata fans toward the locker room after Wayzata opted out of the handshake line.
Instead, the student sections, both wearing all black, each filled a section of the courtside bleachers when doors opened an hour before tipoff. When they filed in, it was tough to tell the difference between the two groups, but on the way out, it was easier. Wayzata fans, cheering. Hopkins fans, already having to look ahead and hope the streak ends next year.
The Trojans won the annual Class 4A, Section 6 championship matchup for the fifth year in a row.