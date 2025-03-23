Wayzata started the game doing just what it had hoped to do and continued to do so all game long, defeating No. 1 seed Cretin-Derham Hall 80-55 in the Class 4A championship game of the boys basketball state tournament at Williams Arena.
With sturdy 6-5 forward Tommy Shunmugavelu guarding Cretin-Derham Hall’s Division I center, 6-11 Tommy Ahneman, physically, Wazyata was able to focus on playing its endless motion offense, finding shots on the perimeter.
Wayzata (28-4) went on a 10-4 run just before halftime and held its biggest lead of the first half at the break, 38-26.
The second half began with Cretin-Derham Hall making a concerted effort to pound the ball inside. Ahneman and 6-7 Monteff Dixon, who led the Raiders in scoring at halftime, scored consecutive baskets inside, cutting the deficit to single digits.
Wayzata never wavered. The Trojans' continuous cutting and running the baseline kept causing openings in the Cretin-Derham Hall defense, and the Raiders paid dearly.
Guards Nolen Anderson and Christian Wiggins were strong from the floor after halftime, each finishing with more than 20 points.
At the same time, the Wayzata defense, led by the work of Shunmugavelu, frustrated Notre Dame commit Ahneman, who was never a dominant force in the game. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Dixon led Cretin-Derham Hall (29-2) with 18 points.
Wayzata was led by Anderson’s 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Wiggins added 21 points, five rebounds and three assists