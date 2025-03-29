Hours before tipoff for Colorado State’s first big Mountain West matchup last season, Niko Medved was so dialed in, one of his former players felt like suiting up.
The Rams were 13-1 and ranked No. 13 in the country after beating four major conference opponents, including No. 8 Creighton and in-state rival Colorado.
With New Mexico next, Medved’s energy filled the Fort Collins gym as he directed players through each and every game detail with laser focus.
“He’s going through the X’s and O’s of the scouting report, and he’s ramming through screens,” said former Colorado State and Gophers center Colton Iverson, who was visiting that day. “They showed up that game and they were ready.”
Medved seemed to know exactly what to scheme, exactly what to say and exactly what preparation they needed to be ready for a big game. The Rams defeated New Mexico and then-Lobos coach Richard Pitino 76-68.
Fast-forward one year, and Medved, the 51-year-old Roseville native and former Gophers student manager, is a Division I coach in his prime, as he takes over a Minnesota basketball program in need of a huge spark.
Talk to those he’s worked with the past few decades and themes emerge: Medved’s system works. His intensity is contagious. His basketball knowledge and work ethic garner respect from peers.
“He was sure the direction he wanted to go,” said San Jose State coach Tim Miles, who groomed Medved as a Colorado State assistant. “He had that vision for what he wanted his program to look like.”