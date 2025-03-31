Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten earns All-American honors for fifth consecutive season

Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten has earned All-American honors for the fifth consecutive season, as her team prepares for the NCAA regionals starting Thursday in Salt Lake City.
The Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) named Hooten a second-team All-American on floor this season. The Woodbury native is ranked tied for 14th in the country in floor with a national qualifying score of 9.930 and narrowly missed All-American honors on the vault.
Hooten has earned eight WCGA All-American honors for her career and joined Lexy Ramler (2018-2022) as the only Gophers to earn WCGA All-American honors in five straight seasons.
The Gophers (15-3, 8-1 Big Ten) are the No. 12 overall seed entering the NCAA regionals and will compete Thursday at 2 p.m. Two teams will advance from the Salt Lake City regional; other top teams there include No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 13 Stanford. The regional final is Saturday at 6 p.m.