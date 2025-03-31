For the second consecutive year, the Gophers women’s basketball team is going to a tournament championship game.
Sharing the ball on offense and playing one of their best games of the season on defense, the No. 2-seeded Gophers (24-11) defeated No. 3-seeded Florida 66-52 in a WBIT semifinal game Monday at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Minnesota will face Belmont (26-12) in the title game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Grace Grocholski, one of four starters in double figures for the Gophers, hit four of six three-point tries and scored 20 points. The Gophers advanced to the WNIT title game a year ago and have now done the same in the WBIT.
Mallory Heyer had 15 rebounds to go with 13 points. Freshman Tori McKinney scored 14 points, hitting three threes. Amaya Battle scored 10 points.
Florida (19-18) was led by a former Hopkins star, freshman point guard Liv McGill, Battle’s former high school teammate. McGill scored 18 of Florida’s 29 first-half points but did not score in the second half.
The Gophers held the Gators to 35% shooting from the field and forced 16 turnovers, scoring 13 points off them.
The Gophers used a 12-0 second-quarter run to take control of the game, as it turns out, for good. Minnesota led by a point after a quarter, by eight at the half and by 12 entering the fourth quarter and never really let the Gators back in it.