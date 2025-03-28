Gophers women’s basketball survives overtime in heated WBIT semifinal

The key, it appears, is for the Gophers women’s basketball team to take what it did in the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes of Thursday’s game with Gonzaga at Williams Arena.
Or, just give the ball to Amaya Battle.
Unbelievably hot to start the game, impressively resilient to finish it, the Gophers beat Gonzaga 82-77 in overtime in a WBIT semifinal game. The Gophers (23-11) are headed to Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis for a semifinal matchup with Florida Monday.
Down six with less than 4 minutes left to play, the Gophers used a 9-3 finish to force overtime.
Then the Gophers finished the job.
Battle scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting. She made all nine of her free throws, including four in the closing minute of OT. She also had 10 assists and five rebounds. Grace Grocholski scored 15 of her 20 points after halftime. Tori McKinney scored 19 points before fouling out in overtime.
All that was enough to thwart an impressive game from Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim, who scored 27 points on 12-for-18 shooting with 15 rebounds for the Zags (24-11).
Down two early in overtime, McKinney drove for a score. After getting a stop, Mallory Heyer hit one of two free throws for a one-point lead. Then the Gophers turned the Zags over with a shot clock violation, and Grocholski scored from the baseline and the lead was three. Ejim scored, but Battle was fouled and hit both free throws. At the other end Gonzaga’s Ines Bettencourt made one of two free throws with 30.1 seconds left. But, fouled again, Battle calmly hit two game-clinching free throws with 27.5 seconds left,