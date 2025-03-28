Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball survives overtime in heated WBIT semifinal

Led by Amaya Battle’s 32 points, the Gophers beat Gonzaga 82-77 and are headed for a semifinal matchup with Florida Monday.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 2:21AM
Gophers forward Niamya Holloway (41) and forward Annika Stewart (21) guard Gonzaga guard Ines Bettencourt (8) during the first half of play at Williams Arena, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The key, it appears, is for the Gophers women’s basketball team to take what it did in the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes of Thursday’s game with Gonzaga at Williams Arena.

Or, just give the ball to Amaya Battle.

Unbelievably hot to start the game, impressively resilient to finish it, the Gophers beat Gonzaga 82-77 in overtime in a WBIT semifinal game. The Gophers (23-11) are headed to Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis for a semifinal matchup with Florida Monday.

Down six with less than 4 minutes left to play, the Gophers used a 9-3 finish to force overtime.

Then the Gophers finished the job.

Battle scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting. She made all nine of her free throws, including four in the closing minute of OT. She also had 10 assists and five rebounds. Grace Grocholski scored 15 of her 20 points after halftime. Tori McKinney scored 19 points before fouling out in overtime.

All that was enough to thwart an impressive game from Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim, who scored 27 points on 12-for-18 shooting with 15 rebounds for the Zags (24-11).

Down two early in overtime, McKinney drove for a score. After getting a stop, Mallory Heyer hit one of two free throws for a one-point lead. Then the Gophers turned the Zags over with a shot clock violation, and Grocholski scored from the baseline and the lead was three. Ejim scored, but Battle was fouled and hit both free throws. At the other end Gonzaga’s Ines Bettencourt made one of two free throws with 30.1 seconds left. But, fouled again, Battle calmly hit two game-clinching free throws with 27.5 seconds left,

It was an amazing game for Battle, who topped her previous career high of 32 points set against Rutgers in last season’s Big Ten Conference tournament.

The Gophers took an early nine-point lead, and that’s how the first quarter ended, with the Gophers having hit 10 of 14 shots

three of five threes while taking a 25-16 lead.

All but two points came from Battle and McKinney. Battle went 5-for-5, hit her only three and scored 13. McKinney hit four of six shots, both her threes and had 10.

And then the second quarter happened.

After hitting 10 of their first 14 shots and scoring 25 points in the first 10 minutes, the Gophers made three of 16 shots in the second while being out-scored 19-9. They were beat on the boards – the Zags scored five second-chance points. At times the Gophers struggled to get a shot, turning the ball over four times.

Ejim had seven of Gonzaga’s 19 second-quarter points. She had 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting at the half, with five of her six rebounds on the offensive end.

That lead grew to eight when Gonzaga opened the third quarter on a 13-6 run to go up 48-40 on Ines Bennencourt’s second-chance three with 3:50 left in the quarter. They Gophers got as close as two points twice after that, but trailed 56-50 entering the fourth.

The Zags still led by six with 3½ minutes left when the Gophers put together a 9-0 run with threes from McKinney, Battle and Grocholski that put Minnesota up 70-67 with 1:14 left.

But, out of a time out, Turner hit a three with 41 seconds left to tie it. The Gophers and Zags both had chances in the closing seconds, but this one was headed to overtime.

