Gophers women’s basketball wins on road again in WBIT, takes down Missouri State

For the first 10 minutes, the Gophers women’s basketball team seemed like it couldn’t miss.
And that, Sunday at Missouri State, was enough.
The Gophers raced to a 15-point lead after the first quarter then held on for a 78-71 victory over the Lady Bears in a second-round WBIT game in Springfield, Mo.
The Gophers (22-11) handed the Lady Bears (26-9) their first home loss of the season and only their second in two years. And it earned the Gophers a quarterfinal matchup Thursday against Gonzaga, which upset Colorado. After having to play on the road as the higher seed in the first two rounds because of scheduling conflicts at Williams Arena, the No. 2-seeded Gophers will play host to the Zags at 7 p.m. Thursday.
But it didn’t come without drama.
A 13-point lead down to six, Annika Stewart’s season-high fourth three of the game, with 2:22 left, pushed the Gophers’ lead back to nine.
But Missouri State wasn’t done. Kyrah Daniels got a block at one end, then hit a three at the other with 29 seconds left to make it a three-point game.
But Mallory Heyer hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to make it a two-possession game. Daniels missed a three, then Alexsia Rose hit one of two free throws with 17 seconds left to ice the victory.