Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball wins on road again in WBIT, takes down Missouri State

The Gophers will finally get a home game when they play host to Gonzaga on Thursday night.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 9:07PM
The Gophers' Tori McKinney (21) tries to get off a shot against the defense of Missouri State's Lainie Douglas (2) during the first half Sunday in a WBIT second-round game in Springfield, Mo. (Meghan Bielich, Gophers athletics)

For the first 10 minutes, the Gophers women’s basketball team seemed like it couldn’t miss.

And that, Sunday at Missouri State, was enough.

The Gophers raced to a 15-point lead after the first quarter then held on for a 78-71 victory over the Lady Bears in a second-round WBIT game in Springfield, Mo.

The Gophers (22-11) handed the Lady Bears (26-9) their first home loss of the season and only their second in two years. And it earned the Gophers a quarterfinal matchup Thursday against Gonzaga, which upset Colorado. After having to play on the road as the higher seed in the first two rounds because of scheduling conflicts at Williams Arena, the No. 2-seeded Gophers will play host to the Zags at 7 p.m. Thursday.

But it didn’t come without drama.

A 13-point lead down to six, Annika Stewart’s season-high fourth three of the game, with 2:22 left, pushed the Gophers’ lead back to nine.

But Missouri State wasn’t done. Kyrah Daniels got a block at one end, then hit a three at the other with 29 seconds left to make it a three-point game.

But Mallory Heyer hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to make it a two-possession game. Daniels missed a three, then Alexsia Rose hit one of two free throws with 17 seconds left to ice the victory.

Grace Grocholski scored 18 points, making four of eight threes. Stewart also had 18. Amaya Battle scored 15 points with five rebounds and five assists. Heyer had 12 rebounds to go with eight points.

Kaemyn Bekemeier led the Lady Bears, who had four players in double figures, with 18 points. Both teams hit 28 field goals in the game, and the Lady Bears actually outshot the Gophers. But Minnesota (10-for-21) hit two more three-pointers and had a 12-8 edge on free throws.

Minnesota also out-rebounded the Lady Bears 43-27.

Related Coverage

Gophers

WBIT takes Gophers to another tough place to win: Missouri State

Gophers

Gophers turn away Toledo on turnovers in first round of the WBIT

The Gophers came out firing. Minnesota made 10 of its first 13 shots and both three-pointers while getting off to a 22-10 start. By the time the first quarter ended the Gophers led 27-12, had shot 11-for-20 overall, hit three of six threes and gotten points from seven players. They had a 15-2 edge on rebounding, 7-0 on second-chance points, 6-0 on points off turnovers.

And then Minnesota went out and hit it’s first shot of the second quarter, but missed the next seven. By that time the Lady Bears, on an 8-0 run, had trimmed a 17-point lead to eight.

But it got better. The Gophers pushed back, went back up as many as 17 before settling for the same 15-point lead (42-27) they had after a quarter. Minnesota made one of its first seven shots in the quarter but made five of its final nine. Six players each had a field goal in the quarter but none had two.

The Lady Bears made 10 of 15 shots overall and three of four three-pointers in the third quarter, but were able to cut just two points off the Gophers’ lead.

That’s because the Gophers did enough to keep Missouri State at arm’s length, led by Grocholski, who scored 11 of Minnesota’s 22 points in the quarter, hitting four of five shots and going 3-for-4 on three-pointers.

about the writer

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball wins on road again in WBIT, takes down Missouri State

card image

The Gophers will finally get a home game when they play host to Gonzaga on Thursday night.

Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey will open NCAA tournament against UMass in Fargo

card image

Gophers

Signs point to Gophers landing in Fargo for NCAA men's hockey tournament

card image