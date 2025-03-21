Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball team turns away Toledo in WBIT’s first round

The Gophers built a margin by taking advantage of turnovers and advanced to a Sunday second-round game.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 1:06AM
Gophers center Sophie Hart works inside against Toledo's Hannah Noveroske on Thursday. (Meghan Bielich/University of Minnesota)

Thursday night at Toledo the Gophers women’s basketball team didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, at least for much of the game. They didn’t always finish well around the rim, went 2-for-14 on three-pointers.

But they still beat the Rockets 65-43 in a first-round WBIT game.

The biggest reasons: turnovers.

As in, Toledo (24-9) turned the ball over. A lot. And the Gophers took advantage. A lot.

Minnesota (21-11), a No. 2 seed in the tournament, broke a three-game losing streak because it turned 19 Rockets mistakes into a 25-7 edge on points off turnovers.

Minnesota, because of a scheduling conflict at Williams Arena, will play its second-round game on the road Sunday.

Amaya Battle scored 18 points, Grace Grocholski 15 and Sophie Hart 14 for the Gophers, who broke open what became a close game late.

The Gophers never trailed and had a double-figure fourth-quarter lead when the Rockets went on a 7-0 run to pull within four on Nan Garcia’s three.

But the Gophers responded. Nia Holloway scored on consecutive possessions. Then Grace Grocholski hit a three after a Rockets turnover and Hart scored after another Toledo give-away and the Gophers were back in control. By the time Holloway scored on a put-back with 2:22 left Minnesota, on a 13-2 run, was up 15.

Khera Goss led Toledo, which lost for just the second time at home this season, with 11 points.

The Gophers got eight points from Battle and seven from Grocholski in the first quarter, which ended with the Gophers up 20-10. Battle had six and Grocholski five in Minnesota’s 15-5 end to the quarter.

The Gophers took full advantage of Toledo’s nine turnovers, turning them into a 12-0 edge on points off turnovers.

When Tori McKinney scored with 5:15 left in the half, the Gophers, off to a 6-3 start to the second quarter, were up 26-13.

And then the Minnesota went cold.

While the Gophers struggled to get good shots, the Rockets went on a 7-0 run to pull within five. By the time the half ended the Gophers — who hit just five of 16 second-quarter shots — led 32-25.

The Gophers shot 5-for-17 overall, missed all of their three-point attempts and were outscored 7-1 over the final 1:39 of the third quarter. But Minnesota still led by seven entering the fourth primarily because of a defense that held Toledo to 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

