Thursday night at Toledo the Gophers women’s basketball team didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, at least for much of the game. They didn’t always finish well around the rim, went 2-for-14 on three-pointers.
But they still beat the Rockets 65-43 in a first-round WBIT game.
The biggest reasons: turnovers.
As in, Toledo (24-9) turned the ball over. A lot. And the Gophers took advantage. A lot.
Minnesota (21-11), a No. 2 seed in the tournament, broke a three-game losing streak because it turned 19 Rockets mistakes into a 25-7 edge on points off turnovers.
Minnesota, because of a scheduling conflict at Williams Arena, will play its second-round game on the road Sunday.
Amaya Battle scored 18 points, Grace Grocholski 15 and Sophie Hart 14 for the Gophers, who broke open what became a close game late.
The Gophers never trailed and had a double-figure fourth-quarter lead when the Rockets went on a 7-0 run to pull within four on Nan Garcia’s three.