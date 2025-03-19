Gophers women’s basketball hits the road again for postseason play

No, it is not ideal.
The Gophers women’s basketball team is about to begin its second postseason journey in two seasons.
We mean this literally.
Having just missed out on the NCAA field, the Gophers are a No. 2 seed in the WBIT, a 32-team tournament run by the NCAA that began last year. It is a step up from last season, when the Gophers advanced to the final of the WNIT.
So the competition will be stiffer, but the road just as long.
“It’s challenging, certainly,” Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
Last year Minnesota hosted the first two WNIT games, then had to finish on the road, playing at Wyoming, at Troy (Alabama) and at St. Louis in the final. Three road games in six days.
Now? Despite being one of four No. 2 seeds, the Gophers may never see Williams Arena again this spring.