Paige Bueckers, Gianna Kneepkens, Olivia Olson and other Minnesotans to watch in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament

STARTING FIVE
Paige Bueckers, Connecticut
Senior guard, 6-0. High school: Hopkins
Bueckers returned to college for this reason. To be healthy, to be back in the tournament and to be vying for the Huskies’ first NCAA title since 2016. She leads UConn in scoring (19.0) and assists (4.9). She is shooting nearly 54% overall and making 40.6% of her threes. Who wouldn’t like to see Bueckers and JuJu Watkins play in another UConn-USC regional final?
Gianna Kneepkens, Utah
Junior guard, 6-0. High school: Duluth Marshall
After missing most of 2023-24 because of a knee injury, Kneepkens has moved into a leadership role with the departure of Alissa Pili to the WNBA. Kneepkens led the Utes — whose roster also includes Wayzata’s Jenna Johnson — back into the NCAA tournament, leading the team in scoring (19.2) while shooting 90-for-200 on threes.
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina
Graduate wing, 6-1. High school: Rochester Lourdes