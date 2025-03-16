The next Gophers men’s basketball coach will likely be hired soon with Colorado State’s Niko Medved as the favorite to be the next leader of the program, the Star Tribune learned from multiple sources.
Colorado State’s Niko Medved could be the next Gophers men’s basketball coach after making his third NCAA tournament in four seasons.
Medved was targeted early in the search process by Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle after Ben Johnson was fired last Thursday, following a Big Ten tournament loss against Northwestern.
Former Gophers assistant Dave Thorson could remain on staff. Thorson, the interim coach, was with Medved at Drake and Colorado State.
The timeline for the Gophers might be within the week. Coyle talked Friday about being fully aware the next coach needs to be hired before March 24, when the transfer portal opens.
Current Gophers players are already allowed to enter the portal after the coaching change. Of the possible returners, the Gophers have already talked to freshman Isaac Asuma about staying.
“With the timing of the search, obviously we want to be very efficient and move quickly,” Coyle said Friday. “Because of the transfer portal and because of the collective NIL and institutional NIL. We want to have those conversations quickly.”
The Gophers 2025 recruiting class signed by Johnson in November was highly regarded with Inglewood (Calif.) center Parker Jefferson, SoCal Academy wing Jacob Ross and Philadelphia Penn Charter guard Kai Shinholster.
Jefferson, a 6-10, four-star recruit, told the Star Tribune on Sunday he was going to see who the new hire is before deciding whether to stick with his letter of intent with the Gophers.
Colorado State (25-9) automatically qualified for the NCAA tournament on Saturday after earning their first Mountain West tournament title in 22 years with a win against Boise State.
“It’s surreal,” Medved said in the postgame press conference. “What an incredible story. I mean, this team, the legacy of this team is going to live on forever.”
Medved, who was not asked in the postgame news conference Saturday about the Gophers' job, won 25 games with three NCAA tournaments in the last four seasons, including Colorado State’s first back-to-back NCAA appearances since 2012 and 2013.
The Rams enter March Madness as one of the hottest teams in the country with a 10-game winning streak.
“When you believe in that and believe in the process, great things can happen,” Medved said of the Rams, who also finished runner-up in the regular season after being picked seventh in the Mountain West preseason poll. “Just to see it happen and manifest the way that it did. It’s crazy. They just keep getting better.”
Medved, 51, was a Gophers student manager under Clem Haskins. Medved got his first full-time coaching position when promoted to Gophers assistant during the 2006-07 season after Dan Monson was fired and Jim Molinari took over as interim coach.
Experiencing adversity firsthand with the Gophers, Medved learned to deal with a tough rebuild. While first running his own Division I program at Furman in Greenville, S.C., he won 20 games total in two seasons from 2013-15. Success soon followed, though, with Furman winning a combined 42 games under Medved, and a Southern Conference regular season title in 2017.
In 2017-18, Drake saw a 10-win improvement from 7-24 to 17-17 in Medved’s one season after coming from Furman.
That was when Medved lured Thorson, a legendary high school coach at DeLaSalle, back to college to join him on Drake’s staff. They eventually remained together at Colorado State from 2018-21 before Thorson returned to become Johnson’s assistant with the Gophers.
While at Colorado State, Medved and Thorson helped to orchestrate a significant turnaround from 12 wins in Year 1 to back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Medved was named Mountain West coach of the year by the media in 2021, and he reached his first NCAA tournament the following year.
That 2021-22 Colorado State team featured former Breck star David Roddy, who would become an NBA first round draft pick. Roddy was recruited by Thorson.
Also with the Rams that season was current Wisconsin All-Big Ten first team forward John Tonje, who eventually transferred to Missouri before joining the Badgers.
The Rams' leading scorer this season is Nique Clifford, was also projected as a potential NBA lottery pick.
Last year, Medved received a contract extension through 2030-31 with a starting annual base salary of $1.7 million. His buyout is about $3.8 million or 33% remaining on his contract.
With the Gophers, Johnson finished just 56-71 in four seasons heading the program, including 22-57 in Big Ten play and just one postseason appearance — an NIT second round appearance in 2024.
“It’s our job to find someone who can compete at the highest level and have success,” Coyle said earlier in the week about the next coach. “There’s no reason why we can’t compete for NCAA tournament berths and Big Ten championships. Our goal is to find someone who embraces Minnesota.”
