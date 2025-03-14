Five early takeaways in the search process for the next Gophers men’s basketball coach

Coyle has been on the phone with coaching candidates, members of his Gophers staff and media this week, all while going in and out of NCAA tournament selection committee meetings. Certainly he’s frustrated in the meetings when he knows the Gophers have no chance at making the Big Dance. Could that change soon with the next coach? It seems like a must for Coyle, who went to the NCAAs as the Syracuse and Boise State AD. The Gophers haven’t made it since 2019.