Inglewood (Calif.) basketball senior Parker Jefferson had never been to Minnesota before his official visit with the Gophers, so he was shocked how much the state grew on him in such a short time.
Gophers or USC? Four-star basketball target Parker Jefferson ready to choose
Parker Jefferson, a four-star, 6-10 senior center from California plans to announce his decision Wednesday night between the Gophers and USC. He visited the Trojans last week, and the Gophers in late October.
The 6-10, four-star center was impressed enough to narrow his finalists down to the Gophers and USC. He’s expected to announce his college decision Wednesday at 9 p.m. (Central) His commitment will air live after his game on Instagram.
As a college basketball freshman next season, the Gophers sold Jefferson on the opportunity to be an immediate impact frontcourt player in the Big Ten. He would get the chance at both schools since USC joined the Big Ten this season. First-year Trojans coach Eric Musselman, the son of ex-Gopher coach Bill Musselman, formerly coached at Arkansas. Jefferson’s parents both are alums of the Razorbacks.
Jefferson scheduled an official visit with the Gophers as his relationship grew early with Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who offered him a scholarship in early October.
“We discussed how they see me thriving in their system,” Jefferson said about the Gophers. “I can be a presence inside, or some games when my shot is falling, I can be more on the perimeter and also make plays for my teammates.”
The Gophers grabbed Jefferson’s attention during the Minnesota trip when talking about his versatility. They showed him NBA game clips with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Houston Rockets rising center Alperen Şengün. Both centers are threats to put the ball on the floor, shoot, pass and post up.
“Most of the sets and actions they run are with the big catching it and making a play,” Jefferson said. “They just like the fact that I can give them post-up opportunities and also get in a position where I’m more of a playmaker and like a quarterback on the offense. They know I can make those passes. They know I can shoot, and they know I can take it off the bounce.”
In the fall, Jefferson moved to Southern California and transferred to Inglewood to play with Jason Crowe Jr., a five-star junior point guard. Jefferson grew up in Texas and played his first three high school years at Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. His older brother, Michael, played basketball at Iona for Rick Pitino.
The 230-pound Jefferson currently ranks as a four-star prospect by ESPN and three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He also had offers from Iowa, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma State and SMU.
SoCal Academy senior wing Jacob Ross and Jefferson were on their official visit together from Oct. 25-27. Ross joined Philadelphia Penn Charter guard Kai Shinholster signing with the Gophers to start the early signing period Nov. 13.
Ross and Jefferson were on the same flight to Minnesota, so they were able to get to know each other better before the visit. “It could be a potential team up,” Jefferson said after Ross committed last month.
Parker Jefferson, a four-star, 6-10 senior center from California plans to announce his decision Wednesday night between the Gophers and USC. He visited the Trojans last week, and the Gophers in late October.