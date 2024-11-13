Check back to startribune.com for updates on other Gophers signings.
Which recruits make it official, signing with Gophers on first day of early signing period?
Wednesday begins the early signing period for all sports except football. Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson hopes he found some hidden gems in Kai Shinholster and Jacob Ross.
Gophers men’s basketball signs Shinholster and Ross
Ben Johnson knows his Gophers men’s basketball program has to rely on evaluation to land talent.
Some teams still recruit the old-fashioned way. It’s still possible even in the social media highlight generation to get overlooked.
The Gophers found potential hidden gems in Kai Shinholster and Jacob Ross, who made their commitments official Wednesday to begin the early national signing period.
The 6-5, 175-pound Shinholster is a three-star combo guard from Philadelphia Penn Charter who became the first player in Johnson’s 2025 recruiting class. Ross, a four-star 6-6 wing from SoCal Academy, committed to the Gophers two weeks ago.
Shinholster committed after his official visit in late August because the Gophers made him a priority as the only power conference program recruiting him hard at the time. Ross was in a similar situation.
“Every kid wants to be the five-star or top 100 player,” Shinholster said. “But I kind of like the fact that we’re both underrated and not known. That just gives us so much more to prove. We’re still going to be playing at the same level of all these guys going to top schools. Gives us a little chip on our shoulder.”
Ranked outside of the top 250 seniors nationally by 247Sports and On3, Shinholster picked the Gophers over James Madison and Florida Gulf Coast.
Ross doesn’t fit the mold physically of a power conference wing, but his versatility and 7-foot wingspan helped him get ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals.
Still, Ross’ recruiting was heating up when the Gophers offered him last month before his visit. He was starting to get more high-major interest but picked Minnesota while having also visited Old Dominion.
Ross’ older brother, Jayden, was a top 100 recruit and currently plays for defending NCAA champion UConn, but he’s on a different path to college basketball. It was harder for college coaches to figure out what type of player the younger Ross could be at the Division I level until recently.
“I feel like my whole career I’ve been a versatile guy and able to do multiple things,” Ross said. “But as of recently, I’ve definitely been able to show more guard skills. I’ve been working on my shot a lot and getting confident with that. I’m trying to maximize my potential.”
The Gophers have nine seniors on the roster this season, so there are seven more scholarships available after Shinholster and Ross sign. Inglewood 6-10 center Parker Jefferson joined Ross on his visit this month.
Jefferson is expected to announce his college decision on Nov. 20 between the Gophers and USC. The Trojans are hosting him for an official visit this weekend.
“That would be dope,” Ross said of Jefferson possibly signing with the Gophers. “Parker and I actually got cool on the visit. If he were to come here, too, I would be excited for sure if he decided that.”
— MARCUS FULLER
Gophers women’s basketball signs Christian and Bershers
As expected, the Gophers women’s basketball team got two letters of intent Wednesday in Wisconsin guard Makena Christian and Arkansas post player Zoey Bershers.
Both had previously announced their intent to join the Gophers.
Christian, who plays for Hartford Union High School, averaged 25.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a junior, leading her team to the state semifinals. She was named as conference player of the year. Christian, who played in AAU with Gophers player Grace Grocholski, is ranked by ESPN as the 52nd highest recruit in the class.
“I chose the University of Minnesota because I connected with and loved the entire coaching staff,” Christian said in a statement. “Their philosophy is something that really resonated with me. The university is also close to my friends and family, so I’m excited to have them near me to support my basketball career.”
Bershers, who has two sisters already playing Division I basketball, has helped her Farmington High School team to consecutive state Class 4A titles and has been an all-state selection three times starting with her freshman year. Bershers averaged 11 points and 2.8 blocks as a junior, shooting nearly 60%.
“I chose the University of Minnesota because it was a great fit athletically and academically,” Bershers said in a statement. “The team, coaches and culture here make me excited to play in a competitive conference like the Big Ten. I’m very excited to begin my journey as a Golden Gopher!”
— KENT YOUNGBLOOD
Wednesday begins the early signing period for all sports except football.